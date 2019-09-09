Departing GOP lawmaker tells The View that Republican exodus proves Trump making America great

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) is among more than a dozen Republican representatives and senators leaving Congress before next year’s election, and he assured “The View” that’s a sign of President Donald Trump’s success.

The Wisconsin Republican is stepping down due to a family health emergency related to his unborn child, and Duffy and his wife, Fox News broadcaster and former “View” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, to discuss the pregnancy and his departure from the House.

“I grew up watching you both on the ‘Real World’ and ‘Road Rules,'” said co-host Meghan McCain to the Duffys, who appeared on the MTV reality shows. “You know how important it was for me to see a conservative woman in many realms of pop culture. I understand your decision to step down, congressman, 100 percent. I’m worried about the 15 congresspeople leaving. You and Will Hurd, that’s, like, a stick in me. I’m such big fans. What can we do to get more conservatives elected?”

Duffy insisted the Republican Party was stronger than ever, despite the exodus.

“I think you have to recognize when you look at the 15 seats, Will Hurd is the only one we are going to have a challenge with,” Duffy said. “It’s a tough seat, but the other ones are really Republican seats, and we’ll keep those seats and what’s healthy for a democracy is you have citizen legislators. It’s good to have institutional knowledge like your dad (the late Sen. John McCain) brought, but also bring in new blood, as well, and that balance is what makes our government work well, and to see this transition, I think, is really good.”

Duffy pointed out that Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Steny Hoyer had led the Democratic House caucus since 2003, while the past two Republican House speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, had retired since Trump’s election.

“That new blood is good, I think, for the democracy and for our party,” he said.

Duffy conceded Republicans were leaving Congress because of Trump — but he insisted that they were leaving because the president had made good on the “Make America Great Again” slogan emblazoned on his campaign hats.

“They’re leaving at a time when as conservatives, we’re implementing a lot of conservative policy that are making people’s lives better,” Duffy said.”Their economies are stronger and their salaries are rising, their opportunity is growing. You guys may not see that in New York and California, but in the middle of America, that’s happening.”

Co-host Joy Behar tried to push back, but Duffy pressed on ahead.

“Hold on a second,” he interrupted. “I think it’s important to note they’re leaving despite a great opportunity to implement policy. They’re making decisions individually about their families, just like we are, and what’s right about them.”