Deutsche Bank’s Russian money-laundering controls busted for significant lapses by Congress
According to an exclusive report from Reuters, U.S. congressional investigators have identified possible failures in Deutsche Bank’s money laundering controls when dealing with Russian oligarchs.
The report states that the evidence was included in a trove of information handed over by the bank.
Reuters reports, “The congressional inquiry found instances where Deutsche Bank staff in the United States and elsewhere flagged concerns about new Russian clients and transactions involving existing ones, but were ignored by managers, two of the people said,” adding, “Lawmakers are also examining whether Deutsche Bank facilitated the funneling of illegal funds into the United States as a correspondent bank, where it processes transactions for others, one of the sources said.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘No fossil fuel money!’: Protests as Biden attends big-money fundraiser co-hosted by natural gas executive
"Biden can't expect to convince Americans that he's a leader on climate if he's also cozying up to fossil fuel power players."
Dozens of environmentalists gathered outside the New York home of investment banker David Solomon on Thursday to protest former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to attend a fundraiser there, despite calls for the 2020 candidate to cancel the event following news of the co-host's deep ties to the fossil fuel industry.
2020 Election
Six top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to appear in first-ever LGBTQ town hall on national TV
Six of the top ten Democratic presidential candidates have signed on to appear in a town hall focused on "issues of importance to the LGBTQ community." The October 10 event will be hosted by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign.
"The evening will constitute the largest-ever audience for a Democratic presidential town hall devoted to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) issues and will mark the first time in history that a major cable news network will air a presidential event devoted to issues of importance to the LGBTQ community," HRC says in a press release.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary Julián Castro, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Elizabeth Warren will all participate. The event is open to all Democratic presidential candidates who meet the DNC's fall debate eligibility criteria.