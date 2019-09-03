Devastating CNN split-screen shows Trump golfing while Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas and Florida
CNN on Monday and Tuesday highlighted the fact that President Donald Trump chose to play golf as Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on the Bahamas and Florida.
“Despite the fact that he has spent most of the day today at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia,” correspondent Pamela Brown explained on Monday, “the White House says he’s still being briefed on Hurricane Dorian as it pummels the Bahamas and threatens the United States.”
Brown noted that Trump had criticized former President Barack Obama for spending too much time on the golf course.
In a segment early Tuesday morning, CNN once again showed Trump on the golf course along with a graphic of Hurricane Dorian, which had already killed five people in the Bahamas.
Watch the CNN reports below.
CNN
Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest
Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN's John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.
After King noted Trump's obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm's way.
"The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn't come naturally to him," replied Pace. "In some ways he doesn't really try."
CNN
‘Hypocrisy’: CNN reams Trump for playing golf during hurricane by throwing past criticism of Obama in his face
A CNN panel on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump for playing golf as Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on Florida.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump admitted that he played a "very fast round of golf."
The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii. Kahn should focus on....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019