Devin Nunes’s attempt to defend Trump backfires after president’s acting intel chief slaps down his question

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) tried to get acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to go along with his nefarious theory about the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump — but it massively backfired when the acting DNI wouldn’t play ball.

During an exchange with Maguire, Nunes pointed out that most intelligence community whistleblower complaints do not get aired out in public as they have been for the past two weeks like the one levied against the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you aware of any cases like this that were put into the spotlight?” Nunes asked. “Would this be the way to handle it out in the public like this?”

Maguire admitted that he did not know of any other cases that had been handled like this — but then slapped down the entire premise of Nunes’s question.

“I believe that the situation we have, and why we’re here this morning, is because this case is unique and unprecedented,” Maguire said.

Nunes, who is currently involved in a lawsuit with a fictional cow, moved on to other questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.