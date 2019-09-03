Quantcast
Did Trump just snub the Democratic governor of North Carolina in his Hurricane Dorian response?

Published

57 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump issued a statement that appeared to snub the Democratic governor of North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) publicly requested a federal disaster declaration in advance of the storm, the News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Trump granted the request, but with a strange statement attached.

“At the request of Senator Thom Tillis, I am getting the North Carolina Emergency Declaration completed and signed tonight. Hope you won’t need it!” Trump wrote.

Four minutes after Trump issued his Tweet, the Republican senator tweeted his thanks to the GOP president.

