Director of national intelligence sent whistleblower’s complaint about Trump to DOJ — which refused to prosecute
The Director of National Intelligence and the intelligence community’s inspector general both sent the whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, suggesting a criminal investigation be opened. The DOJ, under Attorney General Bill Barr, refused to prosecute the president.
“The department’s criminal division reviewed the matters and concluded that there was no basis for a criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s behavior,” The New York Times reports. “Law enforcement officials determined that the transcript of the call did not show that Mr. Trump had violated campaign finance laws by soliciting from a foreign national a contribution, donation or thing of value.”
In fact, many legal experts believe the opposite.
The so-called “transcript,” which the Trump administration released at 10 AM ET Wednesday, shows that President Trump urged the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on his top political opponent, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. It clearly shows Trump promising U.S. government assistance should President Zelensky fulfill the “favor” Trump was requesting.
Experts say that is evidence of quid pro quo and something of value.
The “transcript” is just five pages and those familiar with such documents say were it complete it would be far longer than five pages. The White House even says it is not a “verbatim” account of the telephone conversation.
The whistleblower’s complaint, which the White House has never released to Congress despite the law mandating it do so, is believed to refer to many more actions than just that July 25 telephone call.
The whistleblower complaint was reportedly filed August 12. Trump fired Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence in July but Coats stayed until August 15. The Times does not state if Coats was the DNI or if his successor, Acting DNI Joseph Maguire, was the one who referred the complaint to the DOJ.
Ukraine call summary ‘a gazillion times worse’ than anyone expected: ‘Why did White House lawyers release this?’
The White House released a summary of President Donald Trump's call to the Ukrainian president -- and social media users were shocked by the wrongdoing it revealed.
Many expected the transcript to be abridged or altered in some way favorable to the president, but instead it shows multiple instances where Trump asks Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son as repayment for U.S. aid.
The president of the United States has betrayed our country.
That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.
Lindsey Graham launches into hysterics over Ukraine: ‘To impeach any president over a phone call is insane’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week insisted that President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president is a "nothing burger" when it comes to impeachment.
Graham spoke to reporters just moments after the White House released a transcript of Trump asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
"From my point of view to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane," Graham said. "Joe Biden is a very good friend, but we can’t have a country where one side looks at and the other one does not."
The senator added: "The Ukrainian president did not feel threatened. He was the target of the phone call. He felt fine with what happened. I have read it just like you have. You can make your own decision, but from a quid pro quo aspect of the phone call, there’s nothing there suggesting that the prosecutor may have been fired because of a conflict of interest."
GOP senators are ‘stunned’ at the transcript — and think Trump is putting himself in more jeopardy: report
The White House has tried to get ahead of the exploding scandal about President Donald Trump pressuring the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden by releasing a batch of notes taken from the call. But the notes in fact confirm Trump demanded an investigation of Biden, implicate Attorney General William Barr in the scheme, and even show the Ukrainian President tried to flatter him by bringing up his stays in Trump Tower.