‘Do you think I’m stupid?’: Rudy Giuliani says Democrats ‘walked into a trap’ on impeachment

President Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney on Tuesday took a bizarre victory lap on Fox News only hours after the House of Representatives announced an impeachment inquiry into the commander-in-chief.

Giuliani was interviewed by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, where he claimed there is a $2 billion conspiracy and said former Vice President Joe Biden was “intellectually challenged.”

The former mayor of New York City did not look healthy. He was hoarse and by the end of the interview, Giuliani was mopping sweat off his face.

“Don’t you think I can prove what he did? Do you think I’m stupid?” Giuliani asked.

Finally, the host had to cut him off.

“I’m sorry to cut you off, you have to get your voice back,” Ingraham said.

Watch: