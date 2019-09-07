DoJ seeks Google records as US states launch antitrust probe of Big Tech
The US Department of Justice has asked Google to provide records on past investigations, as part of its extensive probe of tech giants over possible anti-competitive practices, the internet titan said Friday.
Washington has not named the companies it has targeted in its probe — which began in July — but it appears directed at the likes of dominant tech players such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon.
“We have answered many questions on these issues over many years, in the United States as well as overseas, across many aspects of our business, so this is not new for us,” Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, said in a blog post.
“The DOJ (Department of Justice) has asked us to provide information about these past investigations, and we expect state attorneys general will ask similar questions,” Walker said, confirming rumors in the US media that a coalition of US states would soon launch an antitrust investigation of the group.
“We have always worked constructively with regulators and we will continue to do so,” he said.
Google was “one of America’s top spenders on research and development, making investments that spur innovation: Things that were science fiction a few years ago are now free for everyone,” he stressed.
Lawmakers and activists have raised concerns about the growing dominance of online giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon in key segments of the digital economy.
A coalition of US states, including New York, on Friday launched an antitrust investigation of Facebook, the first of what is expected to be a wave of action against dominant technology firms.
Commentary
Conservative evangelicals aren’t hypocrites — they’re sadists
I understand why it’s hard for normal people to believe that white evangelical Christians are sadists. Normal people have never been, as I was a long time ago, on the inside of that shadowy religious world. But the sooner they understand this, the sooner normal people will see that white evangelical Christian support for Donald Trump isn’t rooted in hypocrisy, contradiction or merely straying from the straight and narrow. The reason they support a fascist president is simple: They’re sadists.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s trade war is a disaster — and the numbers prove it: WSJ editorial board
On Saturday, the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board blasted President Donald Trump for kneecapping the U.S. economy with an open-ended, sweeping trade war — and warned that the "trade uncertainty principle" is wiping out the economic gains of the previous few years.
"President Trump tweeted Friday that 'The Economy is great. The only thing adding to 'uncertainty' is the Fake News!' Sorry, sir. The economy is fair to good, but it’s no longer as great as it was last year, and a major reason is the uncertainty caused by Mr. Trump’s trade policy," wrote the board.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s collapsing presidency has plunged him into his ‘eccentric dictator’ phase: GOP consultant
In yet another scorching column for the Daily Beast, GOP consultant Rick Wilson used Donald Trump's obsession with maintaining he was correct about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama as evidence that he gone completely off the rails and into his reality.
According to Wilson, "That bellowing you hear from the Oval Office may sound like the rantings of a kooky slowcoach accidental president of limited cognitive abilities. You could ascribe it to his obsessions and twitching, reflexive rages over even the slightest correction or disagreement as an act. We could blame it all on whatever slurry of toupee worms, mental illness, creeping dementia, tertiary syphilis, scurvy, and windmill cancer occupies his wee noggin, but it’s so much more, and it’s so much worse."