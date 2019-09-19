Quantcast
DOJ shifts blame for intel chief’s refusal to share whistleblower complaint with Congress

Published

1 min ago

on

The Office of Legal Counsel advised the acting director of national intelligence not to share a whistleblower complaint with Congress, according to a new report.

Joseph Maguire, who Trump nominated Aug. 8 as acting DNI after Dan Coats resigned, has refused to turn over the complaint to the House Intelligence Committee despite a recommendation by the intelligence committee’s inspector general.

A Department of Justice official told NBC News that the Office of Legal Counsel advised Maguire, who Trump tapped after passing over Coats’ deputy Susan Gordon, who then resigned in response.

The DOJ source did not say whether Attorney General William Barr was directly involved in the Maguire decision.

Attorney and former CIA officer Andrew Bakaj is representing the whistleblower, who has been described as an intelligence official.


