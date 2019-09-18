‘Doomed to failure’: Ex-Trump aide John Bolton is already dishing dirt on the White House
Newly ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton has already begun disparaging his former boss, President Donald Trump, according to a new report from Politico.
The outlet revealed details of Bolton’s comments at a private lunch Wednesday in Manhattan hosted by the conservative Gatestone Institute.
Unsurprisingly, the report revealed that Bolton, a notorious warmonger, was at odds with the president over his recent effort to bring the Taliban to Camp David to negotiate a drawdown of troops in Afghanistan. He also reportedly said that Trump’s policy toward Iran and North Korea was “doomed to failure.”
Few observers take Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea seriously — despite three meetings with dictator Kim Jong-un, there’s been no progress toward denuclearization, and the regime continues to test missiles. All that has happened is Trump has given Kim a series of public relations victories.
And while Bolton is broadly right about Trump’s failures with Iran, though, he gets the diagnosis wrong. Trump’s failure stems from his decision to pull out of the deal reached by the Obama administration that limited the Islamic Republic’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. By breaking the American end of the bargain, Trump has reinvigorated tensions with Iran. Bolton sees Trump as having failed by declining to retaliate earlier in the summer when Iran shot down an American drone, but the president likely made the right call then — such an attack could have quickly escalated and spiraled out of control.
The odd thing is, however, that the tensions between Bolton and Trump were predictable back in 2018 when the White House brought him on as the new national security adviser. It was obvious for anyone watching that the pair would inevitably clash. It was similarly predictable that, as soon as Trump booted Bolton unceremoniously, the former national security adviser would begin badmouthing his former boss.
Fast food restaurant accused of writing ‘b*tch’ on woman’s sandwich — but here’s what really happened
On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that a South Carolina man stormed into a Jimmy John's restaurant in Greenville, and demanded to speak with the manager about why an employee had written "b*tch" on his wife's sandwich order.
"My wife took her sandwich out of the bag and we see THIS!" Robert Barnes wrote on Facebook. "Seriously? Oh, not today, not today!"
But it turned out the whole thing was an unfortunate misunderstanding.
Barnes' wife, Colleen, had ordered a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with cheese, and a worker in the kitchen wrote "Blt ch" on the wrapper in order to designate what the order was. Viewed out of context, the "l" looked like an "i" and harmless kitchen shorthand became an offensive slur.
Did Pompeo just accidentally admit the Iran crisis was a ‘direct result’ of Trump’s actions?
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be admitting that the problem with Iran is the result of President Donald Trump, said Business Insider.
Trump violated the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) when he pulled out of it. The excuse at the time was that it was a terrible deal and Trump could do far better negotiating with Iran. The result has been the opposite.
"There is this theme that some suggest that the president's strategy that we allowed isn't working. I would argue just the converse of that. I would argue that what you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA," said Pompeo, defending Trump.
New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead
Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.
These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.
Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.