‘Enough with the rhetoric’: Chris Wallace gives Stephen Miller epic grilling after he blames ‘deep state’
Fox News host Chris Wallace blasted White House adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday for refusing to answer questions about the whistleblower who started the drive to impeach President Donald Trump.
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, Miller accused the whistleblower of being part of a “deep state” conspiracy against the president.
“This is a deep state operative, pure and simple,” Miller charged. “People who haven’t been in the federal government, who haven’t worked in the White House may not appreciate this but the situation is you have a group of unelected bureaucrats who think that they need to take down this president.”
“Enough with the rhetoric,” Wallace shot back. “Let’s talk about some specific facts in this.”
The host then pressed Miller about why Trump chose to use private attorneys like Rudy Giuliani to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
“How about answering my question?” Wallace interrupted after Miller tried to avoid the topic.
“I understand,” Miller replied. “I understand that you have your question, I have my answer.”
“It’s a non-answer at this point,” Wallace observed.
Watch the video clip below.
‘Where are the indictments?’ Fox News host forced to yell at unhinged Giuliani to get answers about Ukraine
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo had to raise her voice during an interview with Rudy Giuliani to get the president's attorney to answer questions about his role in trying to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Giuliani appeared on Fox News just minutes after telling ABC News that he both would and would not cooperate with House Democrats on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"We've got to get to what you're doing," Bartiromo said after four minutes of Giuliani attacking Biden. "You are President Trump's personal attorney. Why are you having all these meetings with Ukrainian officials?"
Breaking Banner
Former Trump White House official blows up president’s latest conspiracy theory and dropkicks Giuliani for pushing it
Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with host George Stephanopoulos, former Donald Trump Administration Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert slapped down a new conspiracy theory the president has been pushing and knocked Rudy Giuliani for encouraging the president to repeat it.
Bossert made a point of noting that that the unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine was responsible for the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016 is nothing more than a "conspiracy theory" and lacks "validity."
"It’s not only a conspiracy theory, it is completely debunked," Bossert told the ABC host before adding, "At this point, I am deeply frustrated with what [Giuliani] and the legal team are doing, and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity, let me just repeat that it has no validity."
2020 Election
Can Nancy Pelosi bring the Democrats an impeachment victory?
The resistance movement against Trump—which began with the massive women’s marches around the country the week that the new president took office in January 2017 and led to the huge “blue wave” mid-term election last November that gave Democrats a large majority in the House—finally pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to call for impeachment hearings against the most corrupt president in U.S. history.
What comes next? This will be the biggest test of Pelosi’s leadership. The impeachment proceedings will provide lots of opportunities for televised drama. But the facts of Trump’s corruption won’t just speak for themselves. As he has repeatedly done, Trump will seek to muddy the waters by claiming that the inquiry is a “witch hunt” and will enlist the help of his fanatic supporters, including Fox News, to defame his accusers, as he did to Hillary Clinton and as he’s now trying to do with Joe Biden and other Democratic rivals.