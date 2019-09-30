Eric Trump whines Hunter Biden ‘gets a total pass’ for cocaine use: ‘Can you imagine if that was me or Don?’
Eric Trump on Monday complained that he gets more scrutiny than Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
During an appearance on Fox Business, Eric Trump referred to the impeachment of his father, President Donald Trump, who admitted that he pushed Ukraine to find dirt on Biden and his son.
“Can you imagine if that was me or [Donald Trump Jr.] who took $83,000 from a company in the Ukraine to consult on a subject that we knew absolutely nothing about? Could you imagine?” Eric Trump griped. “Hunter Biden gets a billion and a half dollars after going over to China on Air Force Two? Could you imagine if that was a Trump? I raised $20 million for dying children at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and they investigate me.”
He added: “Yet Hunter Biden gets a total pass after he gets kicked out of the Navy for cocaine use, for this and that. Come on, guys. The double standard is incredible.”
According to Eric Trump, Democrats are trying to impeach his father because “they know they can’t beat him.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
Second whistleblower’s allegations of ‘inappropriate influence’ surrounding Trump’s IRS audit may be released by House Dem
House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) says he's looking into making public a complaint by another whistleblower who claims to have evidence of misconduct regarding the Internal revenue Service's auditing of President Trump, Bloomberg reports.
The allegations, made by a federal employee, says there were "inappropriate efforts to influence" the audit process. According to Neal, the complaint's release to the public hinges on whether or not House lawyers think it's a good idea.
Senate Dems ‘giddy’ at prospect of GOP defending ‘stinking fish’ Trump during impeachment trial: report
Even though there is a potential political downside to impeaching President Donald Trump, a new report from Politico claims that Democrats in the Senate feel that watching their Republican colleagues defend the president's corrupt actions will be beneficial in their efforts to retake the Senate.
As Politico describes it, "Senate Democrats are growing increasingly giddy at the prospect of seeing a half-dozen vulnerable senators squirm for weeks and months about Trump’s behavior" before they are eventually forced to vote on his potential conviction in the Senate.
Russia demands veto power over releasing the transcripts of calls between Trump and Putin
On Monday, Reuters reported that the Kremlin is demanding the United States seek permission from them if officials intend to publish the transcripts of phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Diplomatic practice in general does not envisage their publication. If there are some signals from the Americans, then we will discuss [them]."