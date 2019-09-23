European leaders blame Iran for Saudi attack, call for dialogue
The leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Monday agreed that Iran carried out this month’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure and called on Tehran to choose dialogue over further “provocation”.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the conclusion of the United States on the blasts at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities.
“It is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other explanation,” they said in a joint statement released by France after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
But the three countries — which remain party to a nuclear deal with Iran from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States — said the solution was diplomacy.
“We call on Iran to commit to such a dialogue and to avoid any new provocation and escalation,” they said.
“The attacks also highlight the need for a de-escalation in the region, for sustained diplomatic efforts and engagement with all sides.”
2020 Election
Democrats will lose — ‘and probably deserve to lose’ — if Trump isn’t impeached: Ethics watchdog
The former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration warned Democrats that they will lose the 2020 election if they refuse to impeach President Donald Trump following the latest foreign election interference scandal with Ukraine.
Painter, the vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), was interviewed by Ari Melber on MSNBC's "The Beat" on Monday.
"Richard Painter, what is your view of these reports of Donald Trump’s attempted collusion with Ukraine to go after Biden. If this alone were the only thing on the table, would you view it as an abuse of power, potentially impeachable on its own," Melber asked.
Breaking Banner
Ukraine scandal could be the last straw that dooms Trump to impeachment: Columnist
On Monday, two new Democratic representatives came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump: Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig. Both of them are moderates who represent districts in suburban Minnesota — and both of them are freshman lawmakers who unseated Republican incumbents in the 2018 election.
All of this, wrote Jonathan Allen for ABC News, is a sign that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could now be a matter of time, in light of the scandal surrounding Trump's alleged efforts to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN
An ‘obvious quid pro quo’ the American people must punish: CNN’s Toobin goes off on Trump’s Ukraine plot
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the "obvious" quid pro quo demand in President Donald Trump's attempt to pressure Ukraine into hunting for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"What do you think, Jeffrey?" asked host Wolf Blitzer. "Does it sound like the president tied that military aid to his request to investigate the Bidens?"
"Of course. Of course," said Toobin. "The only reason the Ukrainian president is interested in talking to the president is because he wants this aid. And the president says, as he's acknowledging, go and investigate Biden. This is an obvious quid pro quo, and it's a quid pro quo not for the benefit of the American people, not for the benefit of our national interests — it's a quid pro quo to help Donald Trump get reelected."