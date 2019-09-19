Even CNN’s Republican commentator agrees foreign leaders in his call list ‘is not great’ for Trump

President Donald Trump has found himself embroiled in yet another scandal as his Justice Department is muzzling a whistleblower who raised important concerns about a call between the president and a foreign leader. According to the complaint, the conversation between Trump and the leader was so concerning that it prompted a rare complaint to the inspector general by an intelligence officer.

During a CNN panel discussion, even the Republican commentator agreed that it doesn’t look good for Trump. The list of leaders that Trump contacted during the time of this complaint were, Vladimir Putin (Russia), Kim Jong Un (North Korea), Imran Khan (Pakistan), Mark Rutte (Netherlands) and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Qatar).

“Remember, Trump went around and handed out his personal cell phone number to world leaders,” said Intercept reporter Mehdi Hasan. “Justin Trudeau called him up to talk about tariffs and he didn’t tell his aides that he had a chat with the prime minister of Canada and called him on his personal cell phone. To say Trump has a problem with discretion is an understatement. This guy runs his mouth in ways he shouldn’t, handed over classified intel to the Russian foreign minister about ISIS the day he fired Jim Comey. Now he’s saying on Twitter, ‘Why would I ever say people are watching — why would I–‘ Because you did it before! He did it yesterday at the border! A general had to tell him to shut up about the border yesterday.”

“There’s a lot of not-great options on that list,” confessed Republican Michael Steel. “I’m sort of hoping it’s the Netherlands. I don’t know what he could have done that would have been that bad with the Netherlands. Everyone else on that list is not great.”

He later noted that House and Senate Republicans likely won’t “be interested in investigating this and House Democrats have been inept so far at holding these things up to the light and drawing attention to the things the president has done.”

Watch below: