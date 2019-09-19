‘Everyone believes you’re dumb enough’: Trump denials instantly mocked after bombshell reports about ‘inappropriate’ call

President Donald Trump went on a Tweet-spree Thursday morning, asking how anyone could possibly believe he would say or do something inappropriate in a conversation with a foreign leader. It prompted the internet to cite all of the many erratic and irrational things the president has done in his tenure in the Oval Office and during the 2016 campaign.

“I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said after firing James Comey. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “I’m not under investigation.”

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey called it one of the more memorable stories of the Trump White House.

Then there’s the matter of Trump’s statements when he was nothing more than a celebrity businessman.

You saying something inappropriate? Like grab them by the …..? Hard to imagine, right? @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/xgr8cxm97m — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 19, 2019

Reporters noted that the easiest way to discern the facts about the call is simply to err on the side of transparency.

Ok, great. Trump says he never made an inappropriate promise to a foreign leader, as alleged by an intelligence community whistle-blower. There is a way to settle this. RELEASE. THE. TRANSCRIPT. pic.twitter.com/olv24uEcOb — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Others argued that the tweet was Trump fishing to distract people and he should be ignored.

Too easy @realDonaldTrump. Let’s move on. — Morris Dalla Costa (@MorrisDCosta) September 19, 2019

You can see the rest of the twitter responses below:

Turns out, no one believes you. Just release the whistleblowers statements then — Brittany (@bravebrit1882) September 19, 2019

The only ones who are dumb are the ones who believe you **didn’t** say something inappropriate. You are demented. (And so are those who believe you). Resign. #TraitorTrump — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 19, 2019

You don’t have the first idea what “inappropriate” even means. You never have the country’s best interest at heart; only your own. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) September 19, 2019

But you say plenty inappropriate things when everyone is watching – how can we believe you wouldn't be worse when speaking in relative privacy? You wouldn't be worried what staffers think anyway… — Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) September 19, 2019

Given all of the dumb and nutty and inappropriate things @realDonaldTrump has said to the world on television and Twitter, is he dumb and nuts enough to say something inappropriate on a secure line with a foreign leader? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 19, 2019

Also he did not know Stormy Daniels https://t.co/UVWn8SGhud — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) September 19, 2019

Yes, we do believe you would say something inappropriate. Maybe something treasonous.

We do, indeed. — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) September 19, 2019

If you said nothing inappropriate, then there is no reason to order Barr to break the law and keep it from Congress. Tell him to hand it over. Problem solved……unless you are lying your ass off, again. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) September 19, 2019

Granted one of these examples depends on whether you consider complimenting a foreign leader’s campaign of extrajudicial murder “inappropriate.” https://t.co/5QbU3ns519 https://t.co/uT5dXMW1oU — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) September 19, 2019

Just yesterday you suggested to a General that he explain all the great security measures along the border wall & he told you it's best not too. So yes many people believe you would say something inappropriate to anyone at anytime — John Stewart (@jhSTEW) September 19, 2019

You say inappropriate things all the time. You say them in public, at rallies, in interviews,during debates. It’s no surprise that you’d say something and make promises to a foreign leader that may not be in the best interest of the country. Youre not qualified for the job. — Jeff Hoyle (@Hoopgreen) September 19, 2019

Things Trump has done on the record: Congratulate Putin on sham election.

"I don't see why it would be [Russia]."

"I think I'd take it (foreign election help)"

Saluted NK general.

Gave sensitive intel to Russia. Yes I believe you'd say inappropriate things w/ people listening. pic.twitter.com/OEEF2dCYOF — Michael Ongstad (@MikeOngstad) September 19, 2019

Yes, who could possibly believe that you would be so stupid as to say something inappropriate when you knew that you were being recorded? pic.twitter.com/yanDmhz56X — Chip Hourihan (@aaaacme) September 19, 2019

So what @realDonaldTrump is saying is that he only says inappropriate things to foreign leaders when he thinks no one is listening.#dumbass https://t.co/6PeFilbB2h — Stuart Bigsby (@Moxiepup16) September 19, 2019

You say inappropriate things ALL THE TIME, but if it wasn't then why are you trying so hard to block people from finding out what you said? pic.twitter.com/Q3ift8qjPB — B (@boobiemanilla) September 19, 2019

"I would never say anything inappropriate while someone is listening "

REALLY ? pic.twitter.com/7pKiJLMb5c — 🎵 Tony 🙊🙈🙉 Dub 🎶🍀 (@coybib1) September 19, 2019

You say INAPPROPRIATE things to us, here on Twitter, when you should spend a few seconds gathering your thought & proofreading before hitting send, yet you do it anyway.

So, telling a foreign leader something that would make you look good at the detriment to national security 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CDESHp8HMV — ynoT Tony? (@commisurbator) September 19, 2019

Do I believe that a guy who thinks windmills cause cancer and forests can be swept and Puerto Rico is ‘surrounded by water, big water, ocean water’ and you need an ID to buy cereal and the moon is part of Mars is dumb enough to break the law on a monitored call? Yeah, pretty much — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) September 19, 2019

No dumber than Listening to you in Helsinki discredit USA in front of the world. Please look up the word inappropriate!! Your the definition! pic.twitter.com/4sv6hb7iCV — Jane Elizabeth (@JaneEli10489427) September 19, 2019