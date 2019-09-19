Quantcast
‘Everyone believes you’re dumb enough’: Trump denials instantly mocked after bombshell reports about ‘inappropriate’ call

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump went on a Tweet-spree Thursday morning, asking how anyone could possibly believe he would say or do something inappropriate in a conversation with a foreign leader. It prompted the internet to cite all of the many erratic and irrational things the president has done in his tenure in the Oval Office and during the 2016 campaign.

“I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said after firing James Comey. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

He added: “I’m not under investigation.”

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey called it one of the more memorable stories of the Trump White House.

Then there’s the matter of Trump’s statements when he was nothing more than a celebrity businessman.

Reporters noted that the easiest way to discern the facts about the call is simply to err on the side of transparency.

Others argued that the tweet was Trump fishing to distract people and he should be ignored.

You can see the rest of the twitter responses below:


