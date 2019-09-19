‘Presidential harassment’: Trump snarls at DNI whistleblower in Twitter freakout

President Donald Trump denied explosive claims that he made an inappropriate “promise” to a foreign leader in a phone call — while also conceding that such conversations are monitored by U.S. intelligence.
A whistleblower complaint was filed against the president last month, which acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire refuses to share with the House Intelligence Committee, and the Washington Post cited two former U.S. officials who say the complaint was prompted by the phone call.
“Another Fake News story out there – It never ends!” Trump griped. “Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!”
Trump seemed to concede that his calls with foreign leaders are monitored, and possibly even recorded, and denied improper actions.
“Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call,” Trump tweeted. “I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!”
He then retreated to a defense he’s used throughout the Russia investigation.
“Presidential Harassment!” he tweeted.
