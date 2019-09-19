Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Presidential harassment’: Trump snarls at DNI whistleblower in Twitter freakout

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump denied explosive claims that he made an inappropriate “promise” to a foreign leader in a phone call — while also conceding that such conversations are monitored by U.S. intelligence.

A whistleblower complaint was filed against the president last month, which acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire refuses to share with the House Intelligence Committee, and the Washington Post cited two former U.S. officials who say the complaint was prompted by the phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another Fake News story out there – It never ends!” Trump griped. “Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!”

Trump seemed to concede that his calls with foreign leaders are monitored, and possibly even recorded, and denied improper actions.

“Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call,” Trump tweeted. “I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!”

He then retreated to a defense he’s used throughout the Russia investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Presidential Harassment!” he tweeted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

Officer won’t face charges after killing black man who didn’t have bicycle light

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

A Wisconsin police officer will not face charges after he chased and killed a black man who did not have a bicycle light.

According to WITI, Police Sgt. Eric Giese of Mount Pleasant will not be charged in the killing of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said that she determined that Giese actions "fall under the privilege of self-defense."

Dwight Person, West's father, father demanded to see a "thorough investigation done, and also to see Eric Giese locked up."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Journalists say Brett Kavanaugh asked them to lie about him in their book

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been in the news a lot this week — not only because of Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin’s September 14 New York Times article focusing on sexual misconduct allegations by Deborah Ramirez (who knew him when they were students at Yale University during the 1980s) and some Democrats in the House of Representatives who are calling for his impeachment, but also, because of the September 17 release of Kelly and Pogrebin’s new book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.” And the authors, according to The Atlantic’s Garrett Epps and The Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon, said this week that Kavanaugh offered them background information for their book — but on the condition that they lie and not say it came from him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump sues Manhattan DA’s office days after it issued a subpoena for eight years of the president’s taxes

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Lawyers representing President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Manhattan District Attorney's office just three days after reports surfaced that it issued a subpoena for eight years' worth of the president's taxes.

As reported by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said that the suit was being filed "in response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney." The Trump attorney said that the lawsuit was needed "to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image