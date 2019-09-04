Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-White House official warns Trump is delusional about his trade war: ‘He doesn’t understand any of this’

Published

1 min ago

on

Most economists agree a recession will hit within the next two years, and even Republicans admit President Donald Trump is ill-equipped to navigate a downturn.

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in more than three years, another worrying signal as the global economy struggles under the weight of Trump’s trade war with China, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president and his current economic advisers insist Trump is winning the trade war, and argue the only danger of a recession comes from media reports on the warning signs of a slowdown.

“The trade war with China is like following the bouncing ball. It changes one week to the next,” said Stephen Moore, an informal economic adviser to the White House. “My attitude is, once he gets the trade deal done, he is home free politically. You cannot understate the importance of it.”

But one former senior White House official warned the president is getting bad advice, and lacks an understanding of the impact his trade war is already having on farmers and manufacturing.

“Frankly, I don’t think he really understands any of this,” the former official told Politico. “The manufacturing slowdown, the lack of corporate investment, what’s happening to confidence — all of this was totally predictable based on what he’s done. But he sees it as a political advantage, that he can tell people he got tough on China and needs to finish the job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That official doesn’t see things getting better, because Trump isn’t going to hear any bad news from his advisers or on Fox News.

“The sad reality is that in the first 1,000 days of his presidency he managed to get rid of everybody who would tell him the truth or anything he didn’t want to hear,” that former senior official said.

An economic slowdown would be disastrous for Trump’s chances for winning re-election, but one former Republican aide lacks confidence that the White House can turn things around.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state of the economy is the single biggest factor in determining whether the president is reelected,” said Michael Steel, a former top aide to GOP House Speaker John Boehner, “and right now, it feels like they are riding a rubber ducky into alligator-infested waters.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Conservative MP calls Boris Johnson adviser a ‘foul-mouthed oaf’ in live televised rant

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

A Conservative Member of Parliament is calling out a top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for trying to bully members of his own party into backing Johnson's plan to leave the European Union without a trade deal.

During an interview on the BBC Wednesday, Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale said that Johnson special adviser Dominic Cummings was a "foul-mouthed oaf" who had no business serving the government.

"I think that fact that you have, at the heart of [10 Downing Street], as the prime minister's senior adviser, an unelected foul-mouthed oaf throwing his weight around is completely unacceptable," he said. "I think that if the prime minister doesn't have Dominic Cummings, the man I'm talking about, frog-marched out of Downing Street himself, then the chances are that it will not be the 'Tory Rebels,' as they're called, it won't be [Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn], it will be Mr. Cummings that will bring down this administration."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYT reporter busts Trump officials for lying about things they said on the record mere hours earlier

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short told reporters that President Donald Trump had "suggested" that the vice president stay at one of his own hotels during his stay in Ireland, despite the fact that takes three hours to drive from there to the Irish capital of Dublin.

"I don’t think it was a request, like a command," Short said while explaining the president's role in getting Pence to stay at his hotel. "I think that it was a suggestion."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official who pushed Arctic drilling accepts job at Alaska oil drilling company

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Joe Balash, the Trump administration's former assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management at the Department of the Interior, is taking a job with Oil Search.

Balash, who was in charge of overseeing oil and gas drilling on federal land and who resigned from the Interior Department on Friday, was one of the administration's biggest proponents of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a crucially important stretch of protected land in northern Alaska used by migratory birds, polar bears, and caribou. He oversaw the permitting of companies looking to start drilling in ANWR after a provision of the GOP tax cut bill greenlit oil exploration there.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image