Ex-White House staffer: Trump’s shameful 9/11 remarks remind desensitized Americans how ‘disastrous’ he is

Jim Messina, former White House deputy chief of staff under President Barack Obama, lamented President Donald Trump’s “disastrous” presidency after he turned a 9/11 commemoration into a celebration of himself.

At a Pentagon ceremony to remember the Sept. 11 attacks, Trump spoke about his own accomplishments.

During a panel discussion after the ceremony, MSNBC Craig Melvin asked Messina how Trump’s latest outrageous remarks would strike Americans.

“It’s still striking,” Messina insisted. “I remember being evacuated, I remember those moments when President Bush pulled the country together. That’s what presidents do in tough times.”

“And on the anniversary of that, when I woke up this morning and watched the names being read and realized what a momentous moment this is for America,” he continued, “to have the president of the United States playing campaign politics this far out from an election and not even trying to pull people together, not even trying to say, ‘Hey, we’re all Americans, let’s never forget.'”

Messina argued that Americans are “starting to get desensitized to how bad of a leader this guy is.”

But he added that Trump’s 9/11 speech “is really one of those moments that makes you remember what a disastrous president Donald Trump is.”

