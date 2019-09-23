Quantcast
Connect with us

Explosive report shows how foreign entities are bombarding US servicemembers with pro-Trump propaganda

Published

5 mins ago

on

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter played a critical role in helping Russia-affiliated trolls disseminate propaganda to divide and manipulate voters in the 2016 presidential election.

But it hasn’t stopped. A new report from the Vietnam Veterans Association has uncovered an ongoing two-year effort by actors in several foreign countries, including Russia, to target U.S. veterans and servicemembers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report shows that “These foreign admins have created individual social-media accounts that purport to belong to American veterans working at reputable veterans organizations,” and use the accounts both to “send friend requests to the relatively small community of veteran advocates and connect with its prominent members who work to shape federal policy” and “spread propaganda and false news, while shaping and moderating/censoring the conversations of the unsuspecting community of American veterans who follow or join these groups and pages.”

Former State Department diplomat and Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement Director Mike Carpenter noted in a thread on Monday how this secret effort has worked:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Explosive report shows how foreign entities are bombarding US servicemembers with pro-Trump propaganda

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter played a critical role in helping Russia-affiliated trolls disseminate propaganda to divide and manipulate voters in the 2016 presidential election.

But it hasn't stopped. A new report from the Vietnam Veterans Association has uncovered an ongoing two-year effort by actors in several foreign countries, including Russia, to target U.S. veterans and servicemembers.

The report shows that "These foreign admins have created individual social-media accounts that purport to belong to American veterans working at reputable veterans organizations," and use the accounts both to "send friend requests to the relatively small community of veteran advocates and connect with its prominent members who work to shape federal policy" and "spread propaganda and false news, while shaping and moderating/censoring the conversations of the unsuspecting community of American veterans who follow or join these groups and pages."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black girl ‘racially profiled by a mall cop’ just one year after her mother was reported to police for canvassing

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Three teenage girls in Oregon were accused of loitering by a mall security guard after they were turned away from rated-R movie and checked their phones to come up with an alternate plan for their evening.

Christine Bynum and two friends had gone to see a movie Friday at the Clackamas Town Center but were unable to get in after one of the girls forgot to bring her ID, so they went outside and sat in their car eating candy and looking at homecoming dresses on their phones before deciding what to do next, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Republican delivers scathing rebuke of Dem inaction on impeachment — and explains how the GOP would handle it

Published

60 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Bruce Bartlett, a one-time Republican economist who years ago renounced his support of the GOP, has written a scathing rebuke of congressional Democrats being reluctant to impeach President Donald Trump even after he admitted to pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.

Writing on Twitter, Bartlett expressed astonishment at the passivity of House Democrats in the face of brash lawlessness by the Trump administration.

"First, Democrats thought Robert Mueller would save them, so they waited & waited for his report, did nothing in the meantime," he writes. "Then they thought getting control of the House would fix everything. Nothing has happened. Now we must wait for the White House. Wait is all we ever do."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image