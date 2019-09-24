‘Fallacy’ to say Amazon is the heritage of humankind, Bolsonaro says
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under attack for wildfires that are raging in the Amazon, told the United Nations Tuesday that the rainforest is his country’s sovereign territory.
“It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world,” he said.
Bolsonaro then hit out at detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media “aroused our patriotic sentiments.”
“Using and resorting to these fallacies, certain countries, instead of helping … behaved in a disrespectful manner and with a colonialist spirit,” he said.
“They even called into question that which we hold as a most sacred value, our sovereignty.”
He also defended his record on the treatment of indigenous people and said many backed him.
“Some people both inside and outside Brazil, supported by NGOs … have insisted on treating and keeping our Indians as though they were real cave men,” he said.
Bolsonaro’s presence in New York has sparked several protests.
On Tuesday morning, some held a demonstration near the UN, holding a giant puppet and placards like “Bolsonaro, your hatred is not welcome here” and “Bolsonaro, a threat to the Earth.”
More were planned in front of his hotel this evening.
‘Things are unraveling around him’: CNN’s Acosta says Ukraine scandal weighed down Trump’s ‘low energy’ UN speech
CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's red-meat speech at the United Nations -- in which he attacked immigration activists and promoted the right to own guns -- was driven in part by fear of losing his base.
Acosta said that Trump's speech can't be seen outside the context of congressional investigations that are ramping up against the president over his call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
"The delivery was low energy," Acosta said of the speech. "The president seemed flat. You have to wonder if this Ukraine issue is just hanging over everything like a wet blanket for this president."
Trump admits he withheld hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine – makes false claim to defend his actions
President Donald Trump has just admitted he withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine, but he has a new reason to defend his actions. The president claims he only ordered the aid to be withheld – which he did just days before his infamous telephone call with Ukraine's president – because, he claimed, "other nations" need to help support Ukraine too.
“My complaint has always been, and I’d withhold again and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine because they’re not doing it,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, as The Washington Post reported.
The View’s audience goes wild when Abby Huntsman denounces Trump ‘extortion’ against Ukraine
Abby Huntsman has changed her mind on allegations that President Donald Trump pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to come up with damaging information against Joe Biden.
The conservative "View" host has been reluctant to comment on reports about those talks, which have been revealed in the wake of a whistleblower complaint the White House is blocking from Congress, because she wasn't sure she could trust the reporting.
"As you guys know ,I've been weary about this from the time it was trickling out last week because, one, we didn't have all the facts, the media doesn't always get it right, and it was the same Democrats calling for impeachment before he even got in office," Huntsman said. "I was, like, let's just take a breath."