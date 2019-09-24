Quantcast
Families of Aurora shooting victims demand Warner Bros. fight for gun reform ahead of Joker release

Published

1 min ago

on

In 2012, James Holmes walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, showing The Dark Knight Rises and unloaded a hail of bullets, killing 12 people.

With the film’s sequel, The Joker, slated for release soon survivors and family members of the victims are urging Warner Brothers to take release the film in a socially responsible manner, reports the Hollywood Reporter. They’re not calling for a boycott. Rather, they want the company to donate to anti-gun advocacy groups and victims’ funds.

“We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe,” the letter says.

The group also demanded that Warner Brothers’ CEO cease political donations to candidates who take NRA money. They also called on Warner Brothers’ leadership to “use your political clout and leverage in Congress to actively lobby for gun reform. Keeping everyone safe should be a top corporate priority for Warner Brothers.”


Philosopher and Holocaust expert who literally wrote the book on evil: Trump fits the profile

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

To a large degree, the American news media has normalized Donald Trump and his fascist authoritarian assault on the country’s democracy and civil society by refusing to speak plainly and clearly about who Trump really is and the dangerous values he and his movement represent.

In a recent essay for the Guardian, Australian journalist Lenore Taylor observed that after watching a full Trump press conference, she understood "how much the reporting of Trump necessarily edits and parses his words, to force it into sequential paragraphs or impose meaning where it is difficult to detect":

Greta Thunberg just hilariously trolled Trump after he attacked her on Twitter

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who was attacked by President Donald Trump earlier this week, hilariously hit back at the president.

After watching a clip of Thunberg's emotional speech before the United Nations on Monday, in which she angrily accused global governments of neglecting their duties to future generations by failing to act on climate change, the president sarcastically said Thunberg "seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Thunberg has now responded by changing her official Twitter bio to "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

‘Braincells leaking out of my ears’: Internet recoils at Trump’s insane UN address

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver a deeply ideological address at the United Nations General Assembly.

As the president spoke, commenters on social media expressed their shock at his bizarre attacks on immigrant rights groups, his alleged use of white nationalist dog whistles, and his apparent desire to antagonize every other country he could think of.

A few other commentators noted his general lack of energy and slurred speech, and the fact that even members of Trump's own Cabinet appeared unable to sit through all of this:

