Quantcast
Connect with us

Former FBI agent explains why Trump just opened himself to more legal problems

Published

1 min ago

on

Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa explained that the recent revelations that President Donald Trump made a promise to a foreign leader that made an intelligence official uncomfortable enough to declare themselves a whistleblower.

Rangapp explained that the President has a fairly wide latitude to conduct foreign affairs as he sees fit. But “when it comes to the ‘outside world,’ the President represents the sovereign: He is basically the voice of the United States and can negotiate with world leaders on its behalf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained the separation of powers argument that the President should be able to discuss things confidentially when it has to do with diplomatic communications. World leaders should feel secure that their conversations with Trump are private, other than his Twitter feed.

“HAVING SAID THAT,” Rangappa tweeted in all capital letters. “There are limitations. First, as @jedshug has written (also in context of obstruction of justice), the President has a fiduciary obligation to act in the *best interests of the United States*. In other words, he cannot abuse his powers for personal gain — further, the ‘slice’ of his ‘exclusive’ Art. II powers is fairly narrow. Congress does have a say, for instance, whether we go to war in the absence of an emergency defensive action. It can also say that certain types of foreign policy actions are illegal.”

She then quoted former Barack Obama appointee Eric Columbus.

“So, for instance, while President Reagan might have argued that his actions in Iran Contra were in the best interest of the U.S. (preventing [the] spread of Communism), they were nevertheless in violation of the Boland Amendment and still illegal,” she continued. “In fact, much of the extensive congressional oversight over intelligence functions stems from things like Iran Contra — you want to balance POTUS’ foreign affairs/nat sec powers with transparency, individual rights (e.g., warrantless wiretapping after 9/11), and accountability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The way that the law works is the whistleblower would approach the independent council or another separate entity to “vet” the complaint and if it is urgent escalate it.

“The IG has to look at the complaint, determine that it is credible and that it is urgent: That it is ‘[a] serious or flagrant problem, abuse, violation of law or Executive order, or deficiency relating to to…an intelligence activity involving classified information,'” Rangappa quoted.

Under the definition of “urgent,” the complaint can’t be a policy disagreement. The IG, in this case, came to Congress with the claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we’re basically left with the fact that a Trump appointee, found this complaint to be ‘urgent,’ meaning that it is not merely a policy dispute, beyond the broad Art. II foreign affairs authority POTUS enjoys, and likely illegal — and which Congress must look at,” she continued.

She closed by quoting Columbus’ key point: “the Inspector General who is fighting the Acting DNI to transmit this info to Congress WAS APPOINTED BY TRUMP. If this alarms him, it’s bound to alarm us.”

Read the full thread here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York cop who became El Chapo’s security guard arrested for selling cocaine and taking bribes

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

A New York cop is being prosecuted after he was outed for selling cocaine and taking bribes after he went to work for drug kingpin El Chapo.

The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Officer Ishmael Bailey had his bail set at $50,000 after he was arrested and arraigned in Queens Criminal Court. He was charged with possession and sale of narcotics, conspiracy, bribe receiving as a public servant and failing to perform duties as a public servant.

Lawyer Jeff Cohen argued that Bailey had two children and had to pay child support. The lawyer explained that Bailey “does understand the severity of his charges.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A veteran teacher explains why Trump is incapable of learning

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

While dyslexia has been mentioned now and then as one of the reasons Donald Trump is so ignorant of what it takes to govern in a free society, I want to explore it as foundational to his inability to learn and grow while in office—and also as a way to link disparate troubling elements in his makeup.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right-wing activists call on Mitch McConnell to stop blocking election security bills

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing renewed pressure to take up election security legislation, from a pair of unlikely sources: Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist, and FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon.

Norquist — who once famously said that he wanted to slash government to a size where he could "drown it in a bathtub" — called for hand-marked paper ballots, and urged Congress to pass something similar to the bipartisan Secure Elections Act, which would have given states incentives to switch to secure voting methods and promoted data-sharing to identify threats. The measure was first introduced in 2017 by Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), James Lankford (D-OK), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), but never came to a vote.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image