Former FBI lawyer: Giuliani can’t claim attorney-client privilege because ‘he’s talked so much in the media’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former FBI general counsel James Baker warned Rudy Giuliani that he can’t go around saying whatever he wants to the media and then claim attorney-client privilege with President Donald Trump to get out of responding to subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.
“If Congress is building their whole case around what they’re going to get from Rudy Giuliani, that’s a big mistake,” said Baker. “I doubt that they are. I suspect they figured out whether the former mayor will comply. Probably not. I’m sure they’re factoring that into their decision, but it’s a logical thing to do and I think they would be remiss if they didn’t at least try to subpoena the — Mayor Giuliani. They have to do that.”
“I mean, look, he’s going to try to assert these privileges, but he’s talked so much in the media and publicly about what it is that he did that at the end of the day, he — I think he’s probably waived on behalf of his client, you know, presumably with the support of his client, because the privilege belongs to the client,” said Baker. “But he’s just made so many statements, I doubt it’s going to hold up in court at the end of the day, but as I said, it’s going to take a while to sort out.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Hot, steamy, stinky mess’: CNN’s April Ryan says Trump’s chickens are ‘coming home to roost’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," analyst and American Urban Radio Network Washington Bureau chief April Ryan remarked that President Donald Trump has finally reached the end of his political rope — and plunging the whole country headlong into a crisis in the process.
"Three years in, the training wheels — there are no training wheels. He's riding rogue," said Ryan. "Bottom line, this is Donald Trump who has learned this practice from when he was a ruthless businessman, okay. He has taken that and put it into practice in the Oval Office."
"The bottom line is when you look at this president, one, people didn't read the Mueller report," continued Ryan. "If they read the Mueller report, you would see this. So we have to go back to that to understand why he's so upset. But all of the chickens are coming home to roost for this president. These are national security issues. He has all of this hanging over his head and any foreign leader could hold this over his head and use this to blackmail him. This is a national security issue in a constitutional crisis, this is a hot, steamy, stinky mess."
CNN
CNN’s Jim Acosta: Administration officials are warning Trump that he’s probably going to be impeached
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that some aides to President Donald Trump are warning him to prepare for actual articles of impeachment to be passed against him as House Democrats advance their investigation of the Ukraine scandal.
"President Trump suggested to reporters the White House is trying to discover the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint launched the Ukraine investigation, and the president is on the attack, warning the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee could be arrested for treason, and that the country could be drawn into a civil war if he's impeached," Acosta told anchor Brianna Keilar. "I'm told aides to the president have cautioned him in the last few days that he faces the real likelihood of impeachment."
CNN
It wasn’t just Australia — Trump asked for help investigating Robert Mueller probe from multiple countries
President Donald Trump begged Russia for election help from a podium in 2016. It prompted a huge investigation by a special counsel that took up the vast majority of Trump's presidency. It's unclear if that scandal ever helped educate Trump on why it wasn't acceptable. Trump then asked Ukraine to help him find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
It was then announced Monday that Trump asked Australia for information that they provided to special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into the Russia scandal.