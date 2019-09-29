Former Republican Party chair says Trump is ‘wetting his pants’ over whistleblower in latest tweets
In a moment of unfiltered honesty, the former Republican Party chair said that it’s clear President Donald Trump is so afraid “he’s wetting his pants.”
Trump went off on another rant against the whistleblower, saying that he wants to meet the person spreading lies about him. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin read the president’s tweets aloud and went to Michael Steele for comments.
“What is this barrage of tweets just in the last couple of minutes with the president referring to the whistleblower in that language and saying he wants to meet his accuser, saying the person who gave him the information was a possible spy?” asked Mohyeldin. “What does that say about the mindset of the president and his inner circle this evening?”
“That’s the president wetting his pants a little bit,” Steele quipped. “This has him a little nervous. There’s real concern here. The conflation of, you know, a legal criminal proceeding where under our Constitution you have a right to, you know, confront your accuser, you know, that happens in a courtroom, not during an investigation.”
He went on to explain that Trump’s plan seems to be to overly complicate the Ukraine issue when it’s simple to understand.
“This is not this great mystery of ‘who done it,’ ‘who did it’ and when and all this,” said Steele. “This is just a straight-up, the president having a conversation, this is who he had it with, this is who he talked about and that’s the problem. And so the president now, recognizing that his own administration started this by putting out a documents they thought was innocuous and unimportant, turned out to be a very important document sort of set in motion where we are now, and that’s been affirmed by the documents that we have subsequent from the whistleblower himself or herself that states very clearly and corroborates what’s already in the president’s memo. So, this is the president in a little bit of a panic here. The flashing tweets that keep coming out is his way of trying to get control of something that he’s losing a grip on.”
Watch the full panel below:
Rudy ‘should put duct tape over his mouth and go into witness protection’: Ex-federal prosecutor
During an appearance on "This Week," Rudy Giuliani said that he has no intention of complying with a Congressional subpoena if he's called to testify in the impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump. He tried to argue that he is protected by attorney/client privilege. Unfortunately for Giuliani, however, he announced that he was leaving Trump's legal team in June 2019.
It's likely for this reason former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi said, "no way -- no how" will the privilege hold up in court.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump says he’s entitled to meet the whistleblower — who made ‘blatant and sinister’ lies
President Donald Trump and his team of advocates have already tried to take down the whistleblower who outed his conversations with the president of Ukraine. He's attacked the whistleblower's lawyer for donating to former Vice President Joe Biden and he's attacked the whistleblower for not having personal information of the calls cited in the complaint.
Still, however, Trump thinks he is entitled to meet the whistleblower.
His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.....
Breaking Banner
Giuliani will ‘knowingly and willingly lie’ on TV: Biden campaign demands networks stop giving Rudy a platform
Vice President Joe Biden's campaign sent a letter to cable news networks demanding that they stop allowing Rudy Giuliani to appear on their airwaves if he's going to outright lie.
According to the Daily Beast, the letter was from Biden officials Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield. As Giuliani continues to make news by going off on live television. The false information Giuliani spreads may be fact-checked by reporters, but "it is hard for the corrections to catch up."