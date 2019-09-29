Former Republican Party chair says Trump is ‘wetting his pants’ over whistleblower in latest tweets

In a moment of unfiltered honesty, the former Republican Party chair said that it’s clear President Donald Trump is so afraid “he’s wetting his pants.”

Trump went off on another rant against the whistleblower, saying that he wants to meet the person spreading lies about him. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin read the president’s tweets aloud and went to Michael Steele for comments.

“What is this barrage of tweets just in the last couple of minutes with the president referring to the whistleblower in that language and saying he wants to meet his accuser, saying the person who gave him the information was a possible spy?” asked Mohyeldin. “What does that say about the mindset of the president and his inner circle this evening?”

“That’s the president wetting his pants a little bit,” Steele quipped. “This has him a little nervous. There’s real concern here. The conflation of, you know, a legal criminal proceeding where under our Constitution you have a right to, you know, confront your accuser, you know, that happens in a courtroom, not during an investigation.”

He went on to explain that Trump’s plan seems to be to overly complicate the Ukraine issue when it’s simple to understand.

“This is not this great mystery of ‘who done it,’ ‘who did it’ and when and all this,” said Steele. “This is just a straight-up, the president having a conversation, this is who he had it with, this is who he talked about and that’s the problem. And so the president now, recognizing that his own administration started this by putting out a documents they thought was innocuous and unimportant, turned out to be a very important document sort of set in motion where we are now, and that’s been affirmed by the documents that we have subsequent from the whistleblower himself or herself that states very clearly and corroborates what’s already in the president’s memo. So, this is the president in a little bit of a panic here. The flashing tweets that keep coming out is his way of trying to get control of something that he’s losing a grip on.”

Watch the full panel below: