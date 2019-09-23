Fox & Friends pushes lies and distortions about intel whistleblower: ‘Almost as if they heard a rumor’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy pushed inaccurate claims about a whistleblower complaint filed by an intelligence official against President Donald Trump.
The Fox News broadcaster downplayed the complaint, which reportedly involved Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt against Joe Biden, and falsely claimed that Congress had no authority to investigate.
“In this country, you know, we’ve heard a lot over the last couple of years about how the Democrats would like to impeach the president of the United States,” Doocy said, and co-host Brian Kilmeade feigned shock.
“Now, given the fact that we’ve got this Ukraine thing and then the whistleblower thing,” Doocy continued, “and by the way, did you hear the whistleblower complaint was filed by somebody who actually had no direct knowledge of it? It’s almost as if they had heard a rumor and filed it, and that apparently is why it does not fall into the standards for the intel whistleblower, law and that’s why it’s not going to Congress.”
In fact, the inspector general for the intelligence community found the complaint to be of “urgent concern,” which then passed the complaint on to the director of national intelligence — who has failed to share the report with the House Intelligence Committee, as required by law.
Doocy speculated what Trump’s acting director of national intelligence would say to justify his decision to withhold the complaint, but the Fox News broadcaster framed that guess as established fact.
“According to the stories this morning,” Doocy said, “because the whistleblower was not in the room, did actually not see it, heard about it, and made this thing and said this is serious and urgent, which normally triggers an investigation.”
The inspector general, and not the whistleblower, determined the complaint was an urgent concern, which is a legal requirement under the 1998 statute.
“(They) didn’t get it because they had no direct knowledge, did not meet the standard,” Doocy claimed, inaccurately. “That is probably what the acting director of national intelligence is going to say on Thursday.”
Steve Doocy again says that "because the whistleblower was not in the room, did not actually see it," no congressional investigation was triggered "because they had no direct knowledge [and it] did not meet the standard. That's probably what the acting DNI is going to say" pic.twitter.com/SbRzaBdHgI
Internet shocked at Rudy Giuliani’s latest Ukraine blunder: ‘Obama would’ve been impeached 100 times by now’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday appeared on Fox Business and proceeded to make yet another blunder while discussing President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.
During an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani was asked if Trump ever threatened to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine unless it launched a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Giuliani replied that Trump didn't do that, but when Bartiromo asked if he could say that with 100 percent certainty, he stammered and said, "Well, I can't tell you if it's 100 percent."
Pence biographer confirms Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are trying to dump vice president: ‘That’s all real’
President Donald Trump is purposefully humiliating his vice president with a series of loyalty tests as his daughter and son-in-law scheme to find a replacement as his 2020 running mate, according to a new biography.
Journalist Tom LoBianco, who has covered Mike Pence's political career since its very beginning, previewed his new biography, "Piety & Power," on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
"Over the summer he had two terrible events in July," LoBianco said. "The weird thing where he flies out to New Hampshire, gets called back to the last minute. Then they send him to a detention camp and there is a terrible video of him with a grim face, which should have been Trump. That should have been the president, not the vice president, that's what VP's aides and allies are telling me. They see that as Trump yanking on the leash."
Commentary
This influential feminist philosopher didn’t believe in being ‘a strong woman’ — here’s why
In The Second Sex (1949), Simone de Beauvoir argued that women were at a disadvantage in a society where they grew up under ‘a multiplicity of incompatible myths’ about women. Instead of being encouraged to dream their own dreams and pursue meaningful projects for their lives, Beauvoir argued that the ‘myths’ proposed to women, whether in literature or history, science or psychoanalysis, encouraged them to believe that to be a woman was to be for others – and especially for men. Throughout childhood, girls were fed a steady diet of stories that led them to believe that to succeed as a woman was to succeed at love – and that to succeed at other things would make them less lovable.