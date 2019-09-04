Fox News admits Trump’s Hurricane Dorian flub is ‘not a part of the official forecast’
President Donald Trump is having an internal fight with himself over briefings over the weekend about Hurricane Dorian. He mistakenly thought that the hurricane was headed for Alabama, but the forecast had been updated by the time he quoted the outdated information. Instead of admitting he made a mistake, Trump is doubling and tripling down on the information he was given, in an attempt to make it seem like he was paying attention to the hurricane.
Fox News was forced to take a different path, however. Given Trump’s mistakes, not only was the National Weather Service forced to issue a tweet correcting the president, even Trump’s favorite network had to as well.
“This is a forecast that the president held up from last week where it looks like the hurricane was going to slam into the Florida coast maybe, and get into the Gulf of Mexico,” said White House reporter John Roberts. “You can see somebody with a Sharpie or some other writing instruments, added a little bit to the cone of uncertainty, which was not a part of the official forecast.”
Bret Baier’s show was the first to note the president spoke out on the issue on Fox News.
Watch the clip in the video below:
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP strategist lays into ‘General Bonespurs McChickensh*t’ for calling Democratic ex-Marine ‘Weak on Military’
Last week, President Donald Trump urged supporters in North Carolina to get out the early vote for right-wing GOP congressional candidate Dan Bishop, saying that his Democratic opponent Dan McCready, "wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities & is weak on Crime, Military & Vets!"
That comment did not sit well with Never-Trump former GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who on Wednesday slammed the president — who never in his life served in the military — for attacking McCready, a Marine veteran:
Um... @McCreadyForNC was a Marine, so I'm guessing he's stronger on vets and the military than you, General Bonespurs McChickenshit. https://t.co/B0taeQPpgt
Breaking Banner
Boris Johnson was just dealt a major blow as he pushes a contentious Brexit strategy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a major rebuke by the House of Commons as it advanced legislation that could block the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.
The bill requires Johnson to request another Brexit extension if he cannot obtain a deal with the European Union over the next few weeks, according to CNN. It was approved in the House of Commons by a vote of 329 to 300 in its initial phase and will now move to a final stage before being voted on later.
Breaking Banner
‘Muzzle Mitch’ McConnell loves free speech — except if it’s criticizing him: Columnist
On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for supporting "free speech" as it applies to billionaires spending unlimited money on elections — but not to private citizens criticizing him.
"McConnell, who styles himself a champion of free speech, has lately not been such a fan of free speech directed against him. The psychological boo-boos done to his thin skin have stirred him to hypocrisy," wrote Milbank. "On radio host (and Post contributor) Hugh Hewitt’s show this week, McConnell renewed his complaint that calling him Moscow Mitch is unacceptable — 'modern-day McCarthyism,' he said. 'You know, I can laugh about things like the Grim Reaper, but calling me Moscow Mitch is over the top.'"