Fox News admits Trump’s Hurricane Dorian flub is ‘not a part of the official forecast’

President Donald Trump is having an internal fight with himself over briefings over the weekend about Hurricane Dorian. He mistakenly thought that the hurricane was headed for Alabama, but the forecast had been updated by the time he quoted the outdated information. Instead of admitting he made a mistake, Trump is doubling and tripling down on the information he was given, in an attempt to make it seem like he was paying attention to the hurricane.

Fox News was forced to take a different path, however. Given Trump’s mistakes, not only was the National Weather Service forced to issue a tweet correcting the president, even Trump’s favorite network had to as well.

“This is a forecast that the president held up from last week where it looks like the hurricane was going to slam into the Florida coast maybe, and get into the Gulf of Mexico,” said White House reporter John Roberts. “You can see somebody with a Sharpie or some other writing instruments, added a little bit to the cone of uncertainty, which was not a part of the official forecast.”

Bret Baier’s show was the first to note the president spoke out on the issue on Fox News.

Watch the clip in the video below: