Fox News contributor bizarrely denies Afghanistan war has lasted 18 years: ‘That’s a lie!’

A Fox News contributor who served two tours in Afghanistan insisted that war had not lasted nearly 18 years because the conflict had been fought under multiple presidents.

Johnny “Joey” Jones, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lost both legs while deployed in Afghanistan, appeared Friday on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the war launched Oct. 7, 2001, in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“People call this an 18-year war,” Jones said. “That’s a lie. This is a war that has been fought over and over again for 18 years. But it’s been many wars, because there has been many presidents and many elections, and unfortunately the political narrative and campaign slogans like, ‘bring our troops home,’ take precedent over keeping us safe.”

Jones complained that no candidates in the Democratic debate shared his view of what should be done in Afghanistan.

“The one thing you did not hear on that stage last night was one idea on what they would do differently to keep our country safe,” he said. “It was all about what they can do to get votes. I’m not a pawn for Pete Buttigieg to claim his service or Elizabeth Warren to say what we are doing in Afghanistan does nothing to keep us safer. The proof is the fact we haven’t had a 9/11 since 2001. That’s pretty good proof to me. I’ll claim victory on that one.”

Fox News contributor says it's "a lie" that the War in Afghanistan is an 18-year war, because it's actually "a war that has been fought over and over again for 18 years. … It's been many wars." pic.twitter.com/KTOX3xILdE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 13, 2019