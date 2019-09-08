Fox News host: Christian kids should bring Bibles to school so they can ‘debate’ against gay marriage
Fox News host Pete Hegseth and Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, argued on Sunday that Christian children should bring their Bibles to school in order to evangelize against marriage rights for LGBT people.
While appearing on Fox & Friends, Daly defended NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who promoted “Bring Your Bible To School Day.”
Brees has come under fire for appearing in a video linked to Focus on the Family, a conservative Christian organization that has been described as a “hate group” for its anti-LGBT views.
“There’s a small segment of society that doesn’t want the Christian society to express our values,” Daly opined. “I’m so proud of Drew Brees for doing this… It’s a great way for young people to learn how to express their faith in a country that allows them the freedom to do so.”
“We don’t hate anybody,” he continued. “We have a different idea, a biblical idea of what the definition of marriage is.”
Hegseth, who hosted the segment, insisted that “there’s no real tolerance” in the U.S. if Brees is criticized for associating with an anti-LGBT group.
“This is all instigated by left-wing groups who ultimately hate what you stand for and want to create this divide,” Hegseth said.
“They want to caricature us and Drew Brees in this case as something evil, dark and horrible,” Daly agreed. “It’s not true. We love all people. We do.”
“And yet we still have principles that we need to live by,” he said. “They want everyone to succumb to their idea, their world view of what it means to be married. And I’m telling you, you know, for 2,000 years, we have followed the teachings of Christ and we’re going to continue to do so. I’m just saying it would be nice to be able to pull together, have a discussion.”
“They’ve won the battle,” Daly remarked. “Now is it can they serve at the table and allow others to have a different opinion.”
Hegseth concluded the segment by saying there should be a “debate” about marriage rights for LGBT people.
“We can have different views on marriage but ultimately we live in a free society where you should be able to have the different views and debate it,” he stated.
‘Whiteness is a helluva drug’: NFL team hammered for giving black kid lawnmower instead of scholarship
An NFL team came under fire over the weekend after it gave an African-American child a lawnmower to help him save for college.
In a video post to Twitter over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers explained that 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn is spending his summers mowing lawns to save for college.
"We needed his expertise so we brought him to Charlotte," the video says while Clyburn is seen pushing his lawnmore outside the team's footbal stadium.
A team official tells Clyburn that Lowe's has donated a new lawnmower on behalf of the Panthers.
Before the video ends, the 12-year-old is made "an official member" of the team's grounds crew.
Julián Castro is skeptical of Trump’s ‘bizarre episode’ of calling off Taliban peace talks
Julián Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who is running for president as a Democrat in 2020, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he felt President Donald Trump's supposed peace talk attempts with the Taliban were "bizarre."
"This is another bizarre episode, Jake, for two reasons," Castro explained to CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "First of all, I think like most Americans I don't know what to believe anymore that comes out of the mouth or the tweet of this president. Folks will remember that just a few days ago he said he had been in touch with China, apparently in order to try to calm the markets, and staff later said that that wasn't the case. So the way he tweeted this out... I'm still looking for confirmation that an actual, physical trip to Camp David was planned."
Eric Trump blasts Washington Post over letter
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, attempted to humiliate Washington Post journalist David Farenthold for sending a letter to the Trump Organization that — despite his disparaging characterization — was in fact standard journalistic procedure.
This article first appeared in Salon.
On Friday the president's son tweeted "These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos - you should be very proud... ?" He also included a copy of a letter ostensibly written by Farenthold in which the journalist offered members of the Trump Organization his contact information, offered to speak with potential sources on background and provided them with an encrypted link where they could send documents anonymously.