Fox News host reveals Hannity punched him in the chest after surgery: ‘Sean does that!’

Fox News host Ed Henry underwent surgery to donate part of his liver to his ailing sister — and he was welcomed back to work with a punch in the chest from Sean Hannity.
The 48-year-old Henry donated nearly a third of his liver this summer to his younger sister Colleen Henry, who suffers from a hereditary autoimmune disease that damaged her liver, and he appeared Friday on “Fox & Friends” to talk about his own recovery from surgery.
“I’ve got this incision here that’s several inches long in the middle of my chest, and my wife even mentioned, like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to make sure somebody doesn’t go, hey, how have you been,'” Henry said, mimicking someone tapping him in the chest. “You know, hugging you too hard.”
However, Hannity was even more aggressive in welcoming back the recovering Henry.
“I swear on a stack of Bibles, I talked to Sean Hannity’s staff last night, because I was going around to see everybody,” Henry said, “and I said, ‘You won’t believe what happened.'”
One of Hannity’s staffers guessed exactly what their boss had done.
“One of them said, Kristin, she said, ‘He punched you,'” Henry said, as co-host Steve Doocy grinned and Ainsley Earhardt covered her mouth and smiled. “I said yeah, because Sean does that.”
“I’m revealing that now, a little scoop,” Henry added. “When he sees you, he’s like, ‘What’s going on, brother man,’ and he punched me, and it did not hit my incision. I’m fine, I’m fine — I lived.”
Henry assured the hosts that Hannity had called his house, spoke to his wife and sent gifts to their family, and Doocy capped off the story with a punchline.
“You’ve been Hannitized!” Doocy said.
Henry laughed, and admitted the punch nearly knocked him over, and co-host Brian Kilmeade said he was right not to retaliate.
“You did the smart thing — don’t hit Sean back,” Kilmeade said, as Earhardt continued grinning.
