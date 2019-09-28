‘Frightened and scared’ White House aides are ‘scurrying about’ awaiting next bombshell: GOP consultant

Reacting to the surprise late Friday resignation by Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, which opened the door into an inquiry as to why he left just as Donald Trump is bring scrutinized over his dealings with the country, a GOP consultant said the White House is in a fresh panic over what is coming next.

Appearing with host Frances Rivera, conservative political analyst Susan Del Percio said the White House is reeling after days of new bombshells dropping as Democrats make the case for impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked by host Rivera about the White House response so far — attempting to discredit the whistleblower — Del Percio said the Trump White House is pulling out the stops while at the same time not knowing what is coming next.

“We’ve seen that Team Trump will do whatever they can — not to show that he’s innocent or right — but rather to discredit other people,” she explained. “That’s the only thing they have going for them right now.”

“There is no strategy, there’s no war room gearing up for this impeachment,” she continued. “The White House staff is scurrying around because they’re frightened and scared because they don’t know what they don’t know. and only a few people do. So I think that’s the strategy — the only strategy that the White House has at this point.”

Watch below: