Frightened GOP lawmakers are relying on Trump’s Ukraine talking points because they have no idea what is coming next

According to a Republican political analyst, GOP lawmakers are so frightened to comment on Donald Trump’s Ukraine bribery scandal that they are sticking strictly to the talking points emailed to them — as well as Democrats in error — by the White House so they don’t later find themselves cornered by another revelation.
Speaking with MSNBC host David Gura, Susan Del Percio said some Republicans who are in swing districts are finding themselves over a barrel when it comes to defending the president.
Noting GOP lawmakers have admitted that they have yet to read the whistleblower report accusing the president of trading aid for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Del Percio pointed out that they managed to d find time to read the White House talking points as evidenced by their responses to reporters.
“Apparently, they are not willing to read a five or six-page document but talking points instead,” she remarked. “Maybe that’s because the president is doing that — he doesn’t like to read and maybe they’re following his lead.”
“This is a problem that the Republicans are facing because they are so afraid of what they don’t know,” she continued. “It is important as the White House tries to discredit the whistle-blower.”
Addressing the White House pushback against the complaint, she stated, “They can do all the talking and razzle-dazzle they want, but the facts are there. I hope that’s what we see in the intelligence committee, they pursue the facts and use it as a guideline because it really will help present the case much better to the American public.”
Internet users took to social media on Sunday to thank CNN host Jake Tapper after he called out a Republican congressman's hypocrisy on impeachment.
During an interview on CNN's State of the Union program, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed that a whistleblower came forward to report alleged wrongdoings by President Donald Trump because "he didn't like the president."
Tapper interrupted Jordan: "We don't know that."
"These folks are bound and determined to go after the president," Jordan ranted.
Tapper pointed out that there is "no evidence" that the whistleblower had any bias against the president.
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, a former SDNY prosecutor who served with Rudy Giuliani when he was a U.S. Attorney said there was no doubt in his mind that the former New York City mayor will face criminal charges over his dealings with officials in Ukraine.
Speaking with the host, attorney John Flannery noted that many of Giuliani's former associates who served as prosecutors believe he has broken the law.
"It's been a long time coming, the levels of disappointment with Rudy," Flannery began. "When I first knew him, I thought he was the kind of fellow we would find on the Supreme Court in his Bobby Kennedy days before he went to Washington. Now I see a guy who should be arrested for impersonating a criminal defense attorney."
A panel discussion on the increasing fallout over Donald Trump's Ukraine phone-call scandal led an MSNBC panel to conclude that former Trump White House insider John Bolton would likely work behind the scenes to get Republicans to turn on the president now that he is damaged goods.
Speaking with "AM Joy" host Joy Reid, journalist Gabriel Sherman noted Bolton has longtime ties to the GOP leadership who may be more sympathetic to his point of view than they are to Donald Trump's.
"He's a person with deep ties to the senior leadership across the Republican Party and he's notoriously a foreign policy hawk," Sherman explained. "The idea that Donald Trump was trading on Ukraine security to help his cause would be anathema to a person like John Bolton."