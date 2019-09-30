GAME ON: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed by House Intelligence Committee

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence subpoenaed Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday, The New York Times reported Monday.
“The subpoenaed documents shall be collected as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” the subpoena read, noting the information would be shared with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the House Foreign Relations Committee.
Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been caught up in Trump’s impeachment after his role in the scandal over soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine.
“The new demands of Mr. Giuliani and separate requests sent to three of his associates said to be involved in the Ukraine matter suggest that Democrats are moving quickly to stand up their investigation,” The Times explained. “On Friday, the issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents and demanded that he make five department officials available for depositions.”
“Democrats said they had also sent letters requesting documentary evidence and to schedule depositions in the coming two weeks with three associates of Mr. Giuliani: Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Semyon Kislin,” the newspaper added.
The subpoena cited one of Giuliani’s television appearances as a “stark admission.”
Giuliani has until October 15th to produce the documents demanded.
Subpoena letter (screengrab)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.