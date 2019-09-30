GAME ON: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed by House Intelligence Committee

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence subpoenaed Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday, The New York Times reported Monday.

“The subpoenaed documents shall be collected as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” the subpoena read, noting the information would be shared with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been caught up in Trump’s impeachment after his role in the scandal over soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine.

“The new demands of Mr. Giuliani and separate requests sent to three of his associates said to be involved in the Ukraine matter suggest that Democrats are moving quickly to stand up their investigation,” The Times explained. “On Friday, the issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents and demanded that he make five department officials available for depositions.”

“Democrats said they had also sent letters requesting documentary evidence and to schedule depositions in the coming two weeks with three associates of Mr. Giuliani: Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Semyon Kislin,” the newspaper added.

The subpoena cited one of Giuliani’s television appearances as a “stark admission.”

Giuliani has until October 15th to produce the documents demanded.