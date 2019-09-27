Quantcast
George Conway predicts Trump will be remembered as the ‘dumbest and worst’ president

1 min ago

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway offered a prediction on Friday evening of how history will remember the presidency of Donald Trump.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a harsh critic of the administration.

His comments occurred in response to Washington Post colunist Jennifer Rubin.

“He was so thickheaded he didn’t even realize what was incriminating. He was so foolish as to take advice from the equally unhinged Giuliani. There is little doubt he will be regarded as one of the worst if not the worst president in history,” Rubin tweeted on Friday.

Conway did not see there being any debate as to whether Trump would be remembered as the worst.

“Without a doubt, the dumbest and worst,” Conway charged.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
