‘Giant step closer to someone finally having their hands on’ Trump’s taxes: former deputy assistant AG
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman explained during an MSNBC appearance that the New York District Attorney has put America one step closer to finally seeing President Donald Trump’s taxes.
The DA’s office demanded eight years of Trump’s taxes from his accounting firm while Trump’s allies in his cabinet have defied subpoenas and refused to comply with the Constitution.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace opened the segment saying, “we may be one step closer to seeing Donald Trump’s tax returns.”
Even conservative A.B. Stoddard said that it was unprecedented that an administration would consistently refuse to present subpoenaed information.
“Even now under the Manhattan D.A. they can do a lot of damage and they’ve laid a lot of groundwork for a lot of evidence,” Litman said. “Now [Michael] Cohen appears to be cooperating with them as well. So, this really does open a new front in the whole war about getting his tax records. Notice they would still be secret if the D.A. got them. But as opposed to the federal campaign where they’re trying to get them from the secretary of treasury who’s resisting, for no good reason, here it’s just going to be straight New York state, the same records and a private accounting firm that has said they will cooperate. This really does, as you say, make it a giant step closer to somebody having their hands on them.
Stoddard went on to say that she doubted the public would see the taxes, but the government and the Congress may finally have access. Wallace noted that Trump lied to the public and his own supporters when he claimed he would eventually turn over his taxes or he would make them public. During the 2016 election, Trump said he had to finish an audit before he would finish them. Once the audit was finished, Trump still refused to turn them over.
‘Fire and fury is upon us’: Columnist explains why attack on Saudi oilfield brings us closer to war
On Monday, Saudi oil facilities were hit with a drone strike that U.S. intelligence is claiming originated with Iran.
If this is true, it would be one of many instances in recent months of escalation of tension between Iran and U.S.-allied countries. But as Christopher Dickey warned in The Daily Beast, this event could bring America closer to war than it has yet been.
"Ever since Donald Trump became America’s commander in chief and started creating diplomatic crises around the world, the question has loomed: how will he react if he faces a violent challenge that appears to demand a military response?" said Dickey. "Well, that’s happening right now. The attacks on Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning, cutting its oil production in half, have us on the brink of a huge new Middle East conflict, a massive surge in oil prices, and a global recession."
‘Saudi Arabia pays cash’: Trump admits ‘unlike other presidents’ he’ll be renting out US troops for military action
President Donald Trump has been banging the drums of war in recent days, pointing the finger at Iran for a massive drone attack on Saudi Arabia oil fields that caused the price of oil worldwide to spike.
But on Sunday, President Trump admitted – even bragged – that U.S military forces are “locked and loaded.”. Trump also made clear he would be more than happy to order a strike on whatever country the Saudis tell him to hit.
That’s not how the U.S. Military has ever been used. They are not soldiers of fortune, they are not mercenary forces.
We, Trump said, “are waiting to hear from the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”
Felicity Huffman’s $15,000 is chump change — America’s biggest bribery scandal is a whole lot worse
The American media world—both social media and “news” media—is afire with the news that actor Felicity Huffman is going to jail for spending $15,000 to bribe her daughter’s way into college.
But a much bigger bribery scandal is played out every day in America with nary a peep from the media. It’s the way billionaires and big corporations buy not just college admissions but tax cuts, deregulation, and hundreds of billions in government subsidies paid for with our taxes.