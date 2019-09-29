Giuliani goes bonkers on ABC and contradicts himself over whether he will cooperate with impeachment
President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that he would consider cooperating with the House Intelligence Committee on impeachment seconds after he said that he would not cooperate with committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).
“Will you cooperate?” Giuliani was asked during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.
“We’ll look at the China…” the president’s attorney said before being interrupted.
“You keep on throwing out the charges,” the ABC host said. “Will you cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee?”
“I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff,” Giuliani ranted as Schiff was waiting off camera. “I think he should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff and put a neutral person in, a Democrat who hasn’t expressed an opinion — if I had a judge in the case and announced he was going to impeach, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge.”
“You’re not going to cooperate?” Stephanopoulos pressed.
“I didn’t say that,” Giuliani wrongly insisted. “I said I would consider it.”
“You said you’re not going to do it,” the ABC host pointed out.
“I have to be guided by my client,” Giuliani explained. “If he wants me to testify, I’ll testify. even though I think Adam Schiff is illegitimate.”
Watch the video below from ABC.
