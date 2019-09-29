Giuliani has Trump ‘believing this tin-foil hat stuff’: Veteran reporter says Rudy is ‘completely out of control’

Journalists, author and documentarian Chris Whipple explained to MSNBC host Richard Lui that “everyone” in President Donald Trump’s circle “is in trouble.”

“You have to begin with Rudy Giuliani,” Whipple said of the erratic former Trump counselor. He “obviously inhabits a planet of his own. You know, compared to Rudy Giuliani, Martha Mitchell who was the loose Canon of Watergate was a paragon of sobriety. Compared to Rudy Giuliani, G. Gordon Liddy was like Robert Mueller. He’s clearly completely out of control.”

Lui noted that Giuliani is a “hired gun,” something that Michael Cohen once worked as to help Trump. Cohen is now serving three years in prison.

“Everybody is in trouble,” Whipple predicted. “To me the striking thing — what’s so revealing is what it reveals about Trump. Almost astonishing gullibility on Trump’s part. This is someone who, I think, believes this tin foil hat stuff that Giuliani is feeding to him, the idea that Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server is in the basement in the Ukraine. The idea that it wasn’t the Russians attacking the election in 2016, it was Ukrainians trying to elect Hillary Clinton. To me that is astonishing, and it would be amusing if not for the fact that this person is president of the United States.”

He recalled what was happening in the White House in 1974 when cabinet officials began looking out for themselves instead of the president.

“I think that [Attorney General Bill] Barr clearly has to try to separate the State Department from what Giuliani was up to. He may or may not separate the Department of Justice,” Whipple continued. “He may or may not succeed at that. It’s hard to be sympathetic to Barr. This is a bed that he made, and he now has to lie in. And I think as far as Pompeo’s concerned, I would never underestimate Pompeo. Pompeo has to separate the State Department. He has questions to answer about the ambassador. But he is a savvy, smart, Machiavellian operator. And compared to the others, I would never bet against Mike Pompeo.”

Watch the full interview below: