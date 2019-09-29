Giuliani has Trump ‘believing this tin-foil hat stuff’: Veteran reporter says Rudy is ‘completely out of control’
Journalists, author and documentarian Chris Whipple explained to MSNBC host Richard Lui that “everyone” in President Donald Trump’s circle “is in trouble.”
“You have to begin with Rudy Giuliani,” Whipple said of the erratic former Trump counselor. He “obviously inhabits a planet of his own. You know, compared to Rudy Giuliani, Martha Mitchell who was the loose Canon of Watergate was a paragon of sobriety. Compared to Rudy Giuliani, G. Gordon Liddy was like Robert Mueller. He’s clearly completely out of control.”
Lui noted that Giuliani is a “hired gun,” something that Michael Cohen once worked as to help Trump. Cohen is now serving three years in prison.
“Everybody is in trouble,” Whipple predicted. “To me the striking thing — what’s so revealing is what it reveals about Trump. Almost astonishing gullibility on Trump’s part. This is someone who, I think, believes this tin foil hat stuff that Giuliani is feeding to him, the idea that Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server is in the basement in the Ukraine. The idea that it wasn’t the Russians attacking the election in 2016, it was Ukrainians trying to elect Hillary Clinton. To me that is astonishing, and it would be amusing if not for the fact that this person is president of the United States.”
He recalled what was happening in the White House in 1974 when cabinet officials began looking out for themselves instead of the president.
“I think that [Attorney General Bill] Barr clearly has to try to separate the State Department from what Giuliani was up to. He may or may not separate the Department of Justice,” Whipple continued. “He may or may not succeed at that. It’s hard to be sympathetic to Barr. This is a bed that he made, and he now has to lie in. And I think as far as Pompeo’s concerned, I would never underestimate Pompeo. Pompeo has to separate the State Department. He has questions to answer about the ambassador. But he is a savvy, smart, Machiavellian operator. And compared to the others, I would never bet against Mike Pompeo.”
C-SPAN adds Mike Pence to list of 2020 candidates
The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) put Mike Pence on its Twitter list of 2020 presidential candidates, NBC News reporter Ben Pu noticed.
While things haven't been looking good for President Donald Trump, he likely doesn't think that he'll be removed from the presidency and prevented from running next November. Still, C-SPAN seems to see Pence as an option.
https://twitter.com/BenPu_nbc/status/1178411065748656135
The Twitter list also includes Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) along with the other Democratic candidates. Trump is also included on the list. It could be that C-SPAN considers Pence part of the ticket and included him for that reason, or C-SPAN could see Pence suiting up to take over the ticket if the president is thrown out of office or resigns.
White House staff in a panic as Rudy Giuliani rambles on without warning them first
White House staffers are struggling to deal with Rudy Giuliani who goes on cable news shows without warning them or checking his talking points with them first. Giuliani's erratic behavior and keen ability to confess to questionable activities on live television, which tends to throw the communications team for a loop, MSNBC panelists revealed Sunday.
Over the weekend Giuliani went to bat for the president on a days-long cable news tour. Giuliani was an unpaid lawyer on Trump's legal team through the special counsel's investigation. There's no evidence Giuliani ever was paid anything by the Trump campaign. While Giuliani was doing international work at President Donald Trump's request, Giuliani is not registered as a foreign agent. It's unknown who is paying Giuliani for advising Trump.
Frightened GOP lawmakers are relying on Trump’s Ukraine talking points because they have no idea what is coming next
According to a Republican political analyst, GOP lawmakers are so frightened to comment on Donald Trump's Ukraine bribery scandal that they are sticking strictly to the talking points emailed to them -- as well as Democrats in error -- by the White House so they don't later find themselves cornered by another revelation.
Speaking with MSNBC host David Gura, Susan Del Percio said some Republicans who are in swing districts are finding themselves over a barrel when it comes to defending the president.
Noting GOP lawmakers have admitted that they have yet to read the whistleblower report accusing the president of trading aid for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Del Percio pointed out that they managed to d find time to read the White House talking points as evidenced by their responses to reporters.