Giuliani’s public invitation to Ukraine to interfere in US elections opened the door for other countries to run to Trump

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani turned heads with his bizarre, unhinged rant on national television that effectively urged Ukraine to continue trying to gather dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and for news outlets to take whatever they find seriously.

As Casey Michel wrote in The Daily Beast, even if this effort ultimately fails to turn up useful opposition research against Biden, this is a profoundly dangerous development for American democracy.

“Buried within Giuliani’s claims … was a new reality with which Americans on both sides of the political aisle will have to contend moving forward,” wrote Michel. “All of us — in the U.S., in Kyiv, in Moscow and Beijing and elsewhere — watched the president’s personal lawyer go on television, admit that he pressured another government to open an investigation into a presidential rival, and did so with the effective blessing of the sitting president himself.”

“The supposed proof wasn’t enough to cajole the new Ukrainian government into revisiting the non-investigation,” wrote Michel. “But that’s only one foreign government, and only one potential case. Other governments have far fewer scruples about opening potential investigations into any and all rivals they may so please. It doesn’t matter if the investigations have any merit; clearly, to the current administration in Washington, facts can wait. Unfortunately for the rest of us, the floodgates are now open.”

“Pick any government you’d like that doesn’t enjoy the protection of the separations of power that we see out of Kyiv,” wrote Michel. “Take China, for instance … What’s to stop Trump from explicitly linking a Chinese investigation into Biden to, say, an easing of American tariffs? What’s to stop Beijing from opening an investigation if Trump offers to recognize Chinese sovereignty across the entirety of the South China Sea? Or what about Iran? What if the White House offers to ease military pressures on Tehran if the Iranian government manufactures evidence that, say, Elizabeth Warren had investments in Iranian government-controlled entities?”

“And then there’s Russia. … what if Giuliani decided to flip the tables and make an offer to Moscow for the easing of sanctions in return for fabricated evidence of Kamala Harris’ or Bernie Sanders’ corruption?” wrote Michel. “What if it was for the creation of fabricated audio, or photos, or videos of them supposedly romping around a Moscow hotel bedroom? And what if, in all of these offers to Trump and his allies, the foreign government decided to turn around and try to blackmail the White House with evidence of its perfidy? How would we know?”

“The Giuliani interview [on Wednesday] was breathtaking in its willingness to denigrate basic decency, and basic democracy,” concluded Michel. “All those opposed to these democratic experiments — in Ukraine, and even in the U.S. — received an unprecedented boost last night. And they’re going to run with it, as far as they can, with the illiberals running the White House encouraging them along, every step of the way.”

You can read more here (requires subscription).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Hope Hicks considered a ‘pariah’ in Hollywood after working for Trump: She’s wearing the ‘scarlet T’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has received a frosty reception in Hollywood, where she moved after leaving the administration.

Hicks is currently working as the chief communications officer for the Fox Corporation -- the parent company of Fox News.

But having worked for Donald Trump haunts Hicks, Graydon Carter's newsletter Airmail revealed in an article titled, "Hix Pix Fox Flix: Ex–Trump whisperer Hope Hicks spins the Hollywood liberal establishment."

"If you’re young, beautiful, have a power job, money to play with, and a Brentwood Zip Code, Los Angeles can be a lot of fun. Unless you’ve got Donald Trump’s name on your résumé. The scarlet T burns bright in Hollywood," Shawn McCreesh reported.

Warren accuses Congress of complicity in Trump’s continued abuses

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the U.S. Congress of complicity in President Donald Trump's continued abuse of power late Friday, after reports surfaced of his alleged attempts to solicit foreign meddling in the 2020 presidential election, and reiterated her demand that Democrats use their majority in the House to pursue impeachment.

Warren's tweeted statement came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's opposition to a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016.

Pennsylvania county socked with big special election bill after GOP lawmaker busted for child porn

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Lebanon County, Pennsylvania will need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to hold a special election following the resignation of a Republican state legislator.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he had arrested state Sen. Michael Folmer for possession of child pornography. Folmer had allegedly uploaded a child pornography image to Tumblr.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said in a statement. "Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold."

