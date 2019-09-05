‘Go ahead’: Whoopi Goldberg patiently brushes aside Meghan McCain’s complaint about speaking time
Meghan McCain complained she wasn’t given enough time to speak in a roundtable discussion, but host Whoopi Goldberg gave her the green light — and she complained again when she finished her point.
“The View” discussed Scarlett Johansson’s defense of Woody Allen against molestation claims by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, and McCain griped when her turn came around, in her customary cleanup spot behind the other panelists.
“Go ahead,” Goldberg invited, after co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar weighed evidence found by investigators against Farrow’s claims.
“We don’t have time,” McCain said.
“We do,” Goldberg said. “Go ahead.”
McCain then got more than a minute to make her point.
“I think what’s fascinating right now is Scarlett Johansson is a smart woman and she has had a lot of sort of media explosions for different things,” McCain said. “Being in a movie meant for an Asian character actress, and talking about playing a trans woman. She clearly doesn’t care about the cultural backlash because if she’s saying, ‘I’ll work with Woody Allen,’ it’s going to be a hot topic.”
She then changed the subject to comedian David Chappelle’s new standup show streaming on Netflix.
“What’s also interesting is Dave Chappelle has a new special out where he goes after everything having to do with cancel culture,” she said. “He said Louis C.K., his good friend, was killed in a ‘masturbation accident,’ and it’s sort of an irreverent take on everything that’s having to do with men being canceled, among other things, and another thing which has been trending on Twitter, and Rotten Tomatoes, which I always look at Rotten Tomatoes before I see anything, it has a 33 percent rating from critics and a 99 percent score from audiences, meaning that audiences are responding to what he’s saying.”
“I do think there is a backlash to some of the things happening in the #MeToo moment because,” McCain added, “I have said many times, if someone is saying to me, ‘Meghan, you have to believe what I’m saying because I’m saying it as a woman, in any context anywhere, I wouldn’t survive in life if I just blatantly believed anything anyone said, point blank. That doesn’t mean victims shouldn’t be heard, and we’re at a cultural point, but I also think there’s backlash to some of the #MeToo moment we’re having right now.”
“So, apparently we did have time for me to talk,” she concluded. “Sorry.”
The Walton family plot to privatize the public schools of Arkansas
The headquarters of the Walton/Walmart billionaires is in Bentonville, Arkansas, so it is not surprising that the Walton Family Foundation and the members of the family (net worth: $100 billion) have decided to privatize the public schools of Arkansas.
Arkansas is a poor state. It doesn’t have an abundance of private schools that are as good as its underfunded public schools but the Waltons want every child to have a voucher or a charter school to attend.
Legislators are easy to buy in a poor state. The Waltons own quite a few.
The Alabama Education Association did the research and described the empire that the Waltons have constructed in service to their goal of owning and privatizing the public schools of Arkansas. In the Walton plan, there will be no “public schools,” only privately managed charter schools and vouchers for religious schools.
Commentary
These are the sacrificial rites of capitalism that nobody talks about
Every society has at least one dominant story. Think of it as the official line: Here’s who we are, what we’re doing and why. But if you pay attention, you may notice other stories, too. Stories that circulate below the radar — and sometimes right out in the open — contradicting the official narrative. Most people don’t openly acknowledge them, but the signs are everywhere.
Think of Catholic saints beaming their polytheistic, atavistic messages on brightly colored church windows. See the majestic Mary, whose exaltation helps to hold at bay the tensions of a monotheistic, father-centered religion officially in denial of the divine feminine. The Queen of Heaven papers over gaps in the main story, making it more appealing, more workable.
‘Gross distortion’: S.E. Cupp roasted for insane attack accusing Bernie Sanders of promoting eugenics
Conservative pundit S.E. Cupp is taking fire after wrongly accusing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of promoting eugenics, a grotesque means of shaping the human population by selective breeding.
At Wednesday's CNN town hall on climate change, a teacher asked Sanders, a presidential candidate, if he would "be courageous enough to discuss" "[e]mpowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth" to help "address climate catastrophe."