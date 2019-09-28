GOP lawmakers are furious with Rudy Giuliani — and turning on him for putting Trump in legal jeopardy

Since the development of the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a good deal of the focus has gone to his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been making the rounds on social media and national television to “defend” his and the president’s behavior and, with every breath, incriminated both of them further.

According to Politico, a number of Republicans on Capitol Hill are now thoroughly fed up with Giuliani’s antics.

“There are a number of people concerned with whether Rudy is representing the president effectively,” one anonymous GOP lawmaker told Politico. Another said, “I am curious about what his role is. Why has he been a big player on this issue with Ukraine? To me, the president has every right to work with Ukrainian leadership [on corruption]. But I’m not sure where Rudy Giuliani fits into that.”

“I think it would be a good thing if he would go take a vacation,” suggested yet another lawmaker, while another more bluntly said, “I wish he would shut the heck up.”

Even Republicans who firmly support the president — and oppose the impeachment inquiry — have admitted that Giuliani is doing no favors for the president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters this week that, “Rudy’s saying a lot of things and I’m not sure he’s helping the president by being on TV every 15 minutes.” Meanwhile, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said that he didn’t see anything wrong with Trump’s Ukraine actions, but added that “investigating things that are not in defense of the president would be the role of the [attorney general], not a private attorney.”