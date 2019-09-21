GOP Senate candidate is worried he’ll lose if 2020 is a referendum on Donald Trump

In 2018, Republican John James challenged Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and closely embraced President Donald Trump. He lost by 6.5% points.

In 2020, James is running for U.S. Senate once again, this time challenging Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) — but is attempting to distance himself from the unpopular commander-in-chief.

“A vote for me is a vote for me,” James told MLive.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This race isn’t about President Trump,” he argued.

An August poll by Morning Consult found only 42% of Michigan voters approve of Trump, while 55% disapprove.

Since he took office, Trump’s net-favorability rating in Michigan has fallen by 21% points.

Just met John James of Michigan. He has every single quality to be your next Great Senator from Michigan. When the people of Michigan get to know John, they will say he is a true star. Also, distinguished Military and a Combat Vet! pic.twitter.com/thRBoBkuFL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018