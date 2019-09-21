Quantcast
GOP Senate candidate is worried he’ll lose if 2020 is a referendum on Donald Trump

Published

3 hours ago

on

In 2018, Republican John James challenged Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and closely embraced President Donald Trump. He lost by 6.5% points.

In 2020, James is running for U.S. Senate once again, this time challenging Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) — but is attempting to distance himself from the unpopular commander-in-chief.

“A vote for me is a vote for me,” James told MLive.com.

“This race isn’t about President Trump,” he argued.

An August poll by Morning Consult found only 42% of Michigan voters approve of Trump, while 55% disapprove.

Since he took office, Trump’s net-favorability rating in Michigan has fallen by 21% points.

Screenshot of Morning Consult’s polling of Trump’s approval rating in Michigan.

‘They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!’: Trump freaks out about other people acting nuts

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

After a disastrous week dominated by news about the whistleblower alleging President Donald Trump committed misconduct in office, President Donald Trump lashed out at the media for covering his scandals.

In Trump's mind, however, it was the media who "had a very bad week" as he repeated his call that journalists are "The Enemy of the People!"

Trump, who has almost 65 million followers on Twitter, claimed without evidence that the press doesn't check facts, makes up facts and even make up sources.

Trump then claimed it is the media who have gone "totally crazy" he argued, with "crazy" in all capital letters and followed by four exclamation points.

Elizabeth Warren surges ahead of Joe Biden in new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has surged to first place among likely Iowa Caucus-goes, according to a new poll released Saturday night by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

The poll showed Warren at 22%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is at 11%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buggigieg is at 9% and Sen. Kamala Harris is at 6%.

‘He knows I’m actually better at the internet’: Andrew Yang says Trump is too scared to attack him

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested President Donald Trump is too scared to attack him during a CNN appearance on Saturday.

Yang, whose campaign has been buoyed by his passionate online supporters known as the "Yang Gang," was interviewed by Van Jones.

"Part of the thing is that you’re such an unlikely candidate that people, they’re not shooting at you, even Donald Trump doesn’t have a bad name for you yet," Jones noted. "Is that a good thing or a bad thing?"

"Well, Donald Trump hasn’t messed with me online because he knows I’m actually better at the internet than he is," Yang replied, to cheers from the crowd.

