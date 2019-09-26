GOP senator expresses alarm about one detail in whistleblower complaint

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) took baby steps toward condemning allegations made against President Donald Trump by a whistleblower from the intelligence community.
The Wisconsin Republican wasn’t troubled by reports about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, but he expressed concern over allegations made by the whistleblower to the intelligence community’s inspector general, reported Politico.
The White House released a summary Wednesday of Trump’s call to Zelensky, but the declassified complaint shows White House lawyers directed White House officials to “lock down” a word-for-word transcript of that conversation in a codeword-protected electronic system.
“I would not be happy,” Johnson told Politico. “We’ll find out exactly what transpired here. To me, of all this stuff, that’s the part that concerns me. I’ve been around the president enough [the call summary] is just classic Trump.”
But Johnson was upset to learn more detailed records of the call existed, and that they were hidden away by the White House.
“I was led to believe [that summary] was all that’s available,” Johnson said. “I would be a little upset to find out there’s a completely verbatim one.”
Johnson, who chairs a subcommittee on European affairs, visited Ukraine this summer with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).
