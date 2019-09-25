Quantcast
GOP senators are ‘stunned’ at the transcript — and think Trump is putting himself in more jeopardy: report

The White House has tried to get ahead of the exploding scandal about President Donald Trump pressuring the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden by releasing a batch of notes taken from the call. But the notes in fact confirm Trump demanded an investigation of Biden, implicate Attorney General William Barr in the scheme, and even show the Ukrainian President tried to flatter him by bringing up his stays in Trump Tower.

The transcript was, in fact, so legally and politically damaging for the president that — according to Washington Post reporter Robert Costa — pro-Trump Senate Republicans were completely blindsided, and have no idea where to go from here:


Ukraine transcript reveals Trump felt emboldened by Robert Mueller’s ‘poor performance’ before Congress

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

A newly revealed transcript shows President Donald Trump referred to special counsel Robert Mueller early in his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The special counsel had testified the day before the president's July 25 call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump seems to feel emboldened after Mueller failed to move the needle on impeachment.

"As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller," Trump tells Zelensky. "An incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it if that's possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Ukrainian president buttered up Trump by telling him he stayed at Trump Tower

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The newly released telephone call transcript didn't only show that President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, but that Zelensky also flattered the president by telling him about a stay he had at a Trump property.

In the transcript, Trump encouraged Zelensky to get in touch with attorney Rudy Giuliani to help with his investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and then pivots to talking about how much he loves the "great country" of Ukraine and its "incredible people."

Continue Reading
 
 
