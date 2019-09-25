REVEALED: Ukrainian president buttered up Trump by telling him he stayed at Trump Tower

The newly released telephone call transcript didn’t only show that President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, but that Zelensky also flattered the president by telling him about a stay he had at a Trump property.

In the transcript, Trump encouraged Zelensky to get in touch with attorney Rudy Giuliani to help with his investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and then pivots to talking about how much he loves the “great country” of Ukraine and its “incredible people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelensky then responds by talking about a visit to friends in the United States.

“The last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park and I stayed at the Trump Tower,” he said. “I will talk to them and I hope to see them again in the future.”

Zelensky then told Trump that he hoped to have an in-person meeting with him soon and thanked him for his support.

Trump responded by once again encouraging him to get in touch with Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr to work on his investigation of Biden.