GOP’s Doug Collins hints to Fox & Friends that Republicans will try to smother impeachment inquiry
The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee insisted there was no formal impeachment inquiry, signaling a possible effort to thwart one by GOP lawmakers.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) appeared Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends” to attack his Democratic colleagues as they embark on a constitutional process to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his alleged wrongdoing.
“It’s going to be known by chaos Congress, run by a speaker who is not a leader, she’s a follower of AOC she’s follower of her committee,” Collins said. “What’s happening here is nothing but the perpetration fiction of the voters of America. They cannot stand the fact that he’s leading, that he’s actually doing stuff for our country and they can’t defeat that.”
Collins hinted that Republicans would attempt a procedural maneuver to block a vote on an inquiry in the Judiciary Committee, where impeachment begins, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced one would be launched.
“They have to come up with fiction that they’re in an impeachment inquiry,” he said. “If I see one more reporter say that we’ve started an impeachment inquiry, I just want to scream, because we’ve not started anything. In fact, she even told her caucus yesterday, we were told, really nothing has changed but we are going to keep pushing the narrative. That’s not leadership, that’s advocating.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Collins to explain why the impeachment inquiry was “fiction.”
“There is no impeachment inquiry,” Collins said. “If she wants to do it she needs to bring it to the floor. If she is not going to bring it to the floor, quit telling the American public you are doing something.”
Rudy Giuliani just gave a weapons-grade crazy Fox & Friends interview — here are the highlights
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday went on "Fox & Friends" and delivered an unhinged performance in which he spouted conspiracy theories, attacked other Trump administration officials, and made a stunning admission about having been read what was supposed to have been a classified transcript about a conversation with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
First, Giuliani insisted that there was nothing wrong with Trump asking Zelensky to investigate Biden because there was a vast conspiracy to frame Trump that originated in Ukraine that included Biden, Hillary Clinton and George Soros. Part of this conspiracy, Giuliani claimed, was falsifying documents in order to frame former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for money laundering, witness tampering, and assorted other charges.
Trump ‘will drown us in a blizzard of lies’ to fight impeachment: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author
On CNN Wednesday, "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz previewed how President Donald Trump is likely to respond to impeachment efforts — and warned that he will get ever more erratic.
"I think in psychological terms, they sometimes call this labile, which is swinging in a motion from one extreme to the other," said Schwartz. "I think he is subdued at one moment. He calls Nancy Pelosi, wants to get this figured out. And on the other hand, publicly, he goes out on the attack. He’s never much in control of his emotions. They’re running him."
"First of all, this is the Roy Cohn legacy," said Schwartz. "This is what Roy Cohn taught him to do as a young man, which he’s been doing over and over, hundreds and hundreds of times, under any situation where he feels threatened. So the first piece of this is set the narrative, so he’s in the seat because he’s the president with the most ability to go out to the largest number of people. And what he’ll do now is he’ll flip the story. He’s already flipping the story ... 'It’s not about me. It’s about them. It’s, they’re out to get us again.' It’s get people to shift their perspective on this or particularly the base, which is what he’s aiming at overwhelmingly."
Rudy Giuliani reveals he has been read the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claims he has been read the transcript of the president's phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.
Giuliani appeared Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he told the hosts that he was read the entire thing before it was handed over to Congress.
"Let's say it was read to me," he told Fox News.
The former New York City mayor is himself deeply implicated in a scheme to pressure Ukraine's government to dig up damaging information against Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner.