Quantcast
Connect with us

Greta Thunberg just hilariously trolled Trump after he attacked her on Twitter

Published

57 mins ago

on

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who was attacked by President Donald Trump earlier this week, hilariously hit back at the president.

After watching a clip of Thunberg’s emotional speech before the United Nations on Monday, in which she angrily accused global governments of neglecting their duties to future generations by failing to act on climate change, the president sarcastically said Thunberg “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunberg has now responded by changing her official Twitter bio to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg this past summer crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a sailboat from her native Sweden to attend this year’s UN climate summit in New York. Trump, who has in the past falsely claimed that climate change is a “hoax” invented by the Chinese government, drew swift condemnation for his decision to get into a fight with a teenager.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Greta Thunberg just hilariously trolled Trump after he attacked her on Twitter

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who was attacked by President Donald Trump earlier this week, hilariously hit back at the president.

After watching a clip of Thunberg's emotional speech before the United Nations on Monday, in which she angrily accused global governments of neglecting their duties to future generations by failing to act on climate change, the president sarcastically said Thunberg "seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Thunberg has now responded by changing her official Twitter bio to "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Braincells leaking out of my ears’: Internet recoils at Trump’s insane UN address

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver a deeply ideological address at the United Nations General Assembly.

As the president spoke, commenters on social media expressed their shock at his bizarre attacks on immigrant rights groups, his alleged use of white nationalist dog whistles, and his apparent desire to antagonize every other country he could think of.

A few other commentators noted his general lack of energy and slurred speech, and the fact that even members of Trump's own Cabinet appeared unable to sit through all of this:

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.

To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image