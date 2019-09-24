Greta Thunberg just hilariously trolled Trump after he attacked her on Twitter

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who was attacked by President Donald Trump earlier this week, hilariously hit back at the president.

After watching a clip of Thunberg’s emotional speech before the United Nations on Monday, in which she angrily accused global governments of neglecting their duties to future generations by failing to act on climate change, the president sarcastically said Thunberg “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg has now responded by changing her official Twitter bio to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg this past summer crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a sailboat from her native Sweden to attend this year’s UN climate summit in New York. Trump, who has in the past falsely claimed that climate change is a “hoax” invented by the Chinese government, drew swift condemnation for his decision to get into a fight with a teenager.