HBO’s Bill Maher rips Robert Mueller for letting ‘Trump off the hook’ and avoiding Russian connection evidence

On the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher used a discussion on how MSNBC covered Donald Trump’s involvement with Russia to launch a furious attack on special counsel Robert Mueller, saying the former FBI director let the president “off the hook.”
After one panelist complained that the special counsel’s report was a disappointment, Maher went off on Mueller.
“The person who shit the bed was Robert Mueller,” Maher began.”He can’t even go after the taxes? Seriously? That’s your investigative technique, don’t follow the money?”
With panelist Krystal Ball adding, “He’s a Republican, he’s a lifelong Republican,” Maher continued, “That was the mistake at MSNBC, making him into this hero and he shit the bed.”
“He let Trump off the hook,” Maher ranted. ” He took a memo, a f*cking memo, not a law, not the Constitution — we did a whole thing on this — he forgot the taxes.”
“The whole thing is the taxes, the reason why he may be a Russian asset is because he is the worst businessman ever, so at a certain point the only people who would give him money is the Russians,” Maher asserted.
President Trump marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a Pentagon ceremony where he revived an evidence-free claim that he rushed to help out at Ground Zero following the attack on the World Trade Center.
"I was looking out of a window from a building at Midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower,” Trump said Wednesday. It was then that I realized the world was going to change. I was no longer going to be, and it could never, ever be that innocent place that I thought it was.”
He went on to claim that he and his “men” headed to Ground Zero to help.
Next year's presidential election is, by wide agreement, likely to be the most important election of a generation, if not more. It's no exaggeration to suggest that the fate of American democracy could be determined by this election. The incumbent president clearly has designs to dismantle the rule of law. To stop him, the Democratic nominee will have to be ready to handle what will inevitably be the ugliest campaign in modern history.
That's why it's not great that, on both sides of the aisle, the word bubbling up to describe both the Republican president and the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination is "rambling."
A change is coming in 2020. Gerrymandered maps are being struck down by courts across the country, and the 2018 midterm elections point to massive turnout in the next election. Republicans, clearly running scared, are preparing for the course correction by breaking, bending and reshaping the rules in an obvious attempt to make a mockery of the democratic process.