HBO’s ‘Real Time’ panel provides roadmap for Democrats to get DNI’s Ukraine report and speed-up impeachment

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher and his guests took up the problems the Democrats are having acquiring Donald Trump’stax returns as well as other documents they need if they are going to impeach the president.

Responding to a question over whether the state of New York will indict the president, the conversation turned to prosecutors seeking Trump’s taxes.

According to presidential historian Tim Naftali, there is precedent allowing the acquisition.

“Is it really that hard to get somebody’s frigging, f*cking taxes? ” host Bill Maher asked.

“Actually, there is a precedent,” Naftali explained. “If the House started on the impeachment hearings, they could act on the precedent of 1974, where Nixon’s taxes were turned over to the impeachment committee. So there is a precedent, but they have to make the decision that they are having an impeachment inquiry.”

With Real Time panelist Andrew Sullivan adding, an impeachment inquiry would also open the door to information on Trump’s phone calls to Ukraine’s president seeking information on former Vice President Joe Biden, Naftali had a plan for that too.

“Let me tell you how you do it,” Naftali exclaimed. “One of the problems that the House has always had with the intelligence community is that the intelligence people are over here and the appropriators are over there. If you can get the chair of the House Appropriations Committee could tell the DNI, no funding until you give us this information. You watch, you don’t need an impeachment hearing.”

Watch below: