Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He didn’t do nothing’: Black kids confront white Philly cops as they terrorize innocent student at bus stop

Published

2 hours ago

on

A group of children called out Philadelphia police officers who said that they wanted the kids to be “shaking” from the confrontation.

Video posted on social media over the weekend shows a white officer telling a shirtless African-American boy to get in his police cruiser.

The video was posted by Twitter by a user named Asia who claimed to be a student waiting for her bus.

“Start walking,” the officer says as one of the students explains they are at the bus stop.

“Something is obviously going on out here,” the cop insists.

“Ah, y’all so cute,” one of the student says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He didn’t do nothing,” one student shouts at the officer.

“He just rolled up on him,” another student notes.

“This Happened in Philadelphia,Pa on Thursday. A group of school kids and I were waiting for the bus at the bus stop when a cop car came to us,” Asia wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia said that the officer eventually released the boy without explaining why he had been detained.

“Don’t forget to tell your friends you were shaking in a police car,” the officer allegedly told the boy.

In total, four white officers surrounded the group of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to the tweets by asking Asia to open a formal complaint.

Video of the incident had nearly 300,000 views by Sunday afternoon.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

‘He didn’t do nothing’: Black kids confront white Philly cops as they terrorize innocent student at bus stop

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

A group of children called out Philadelphia police officers who said that they wanted the kids to be "shaking" from the confrontation.

Video posted on social media over the weekend shows a white officer telling a shirtless African-American boy to get in his police cruiser.

The video was posted by Twitter by a user named Asia who claimed to be a student waiting for her bus.

Instagram is helping this get out, but it needs more attraction. This Happened in Philadelphia,Pa on Thursday. A group of school kids and I were waiting for the bus at the bus stop when a cop car came to us, slowed down and stared at us then kept going down the street. pic.twitter.com/OrvOvWf3Oh

Continue Reading

Activism

Kellyanne Conway: It’s unconstitutional for Democrats to ’embarrass this president’ with impeachment

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Sunday insisted that Democrats do not have a "constitutional basis" to embarrass President Donald Trump by conducting an impeachment inquiry.

Conway made the remarks while speaking to FOX News Sunday guest host Bill Hemmer.

"Complete nonsense," she said when asked about the impeachment proceedings. "They need to get a messaging meeting and they need to read the constitution of the Democratic Party."

"Americans, the Congress, they work for you," Conway continued, talking over the FOX host. "And they're wasting your money and your time trying to impeach a president where there are no high crimes and misdemeanors."

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Trump discourages black college students from becoming astronauts in bizarre anti-science rant

Published

5 days ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went off-script and attacked astronauts as a career choice at an event for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

The president made the anti-science rant while congratulating his administrations work with HBCUs.

"To give just a few examples, NASA is expanding outreach to HBCUs who want to become scientists, engineers and even astronauts," Trump said.

"I don't know about the astronaut," he added, breaking from prepared remarks. "I don't want to be an astronaut."

Trump then polled the audience: "Does anybody want to be an astronaut? I see one. There's one brave person."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image