‘He has a lot to dish’: John Bolton reportedly in talks to write a tell-all about Trump

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton is in contact with literary agents to write a tell-all book about his time in President Donald Trump’s White House.

“He has a lot to dish,” said a source, telling the Beast that there was no indication that Bolton had yet decided on an agency.

Bolton, a notorious war hawk who has spent years agitating for war against Iran, has had a bumpy relationship with the president ever since he was brought in to replace General H. R. McMaster in 2018. He was reportedly frustrated that the president pushed back on military interventions in various conflicts, and told Trump at one point that he would not go on Sunday talk shows to defend his foreign policy.

Bolton, who has said that he will have his “say in due course,” also wrote an account of his time in President George W. Bush’s administration. If his project goes forward, it will join a number of first-hand accounts of the administration that have been or are scheduled for publication including former staffers Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Cliff Sims, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis.