‘He is losing it’: Trump blasted for argument with the National Weather Service about Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump’s mental health was an issue of concern online after he continued to spread the lie that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama.

“In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” Trump falsely claimed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

The National Weather Service promptly put out a statement fact-checking Trump’s tweet.

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama,” the National Weather Service noted.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his own goverment fact-checking him, Trump repeated the lie on Monday.

….when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some “hurt.” Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

There was widespread outrage that the president of the United States would lie to his 63 million Twitter followers during a national emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is some of what people were saying:

At least 5 people have died in the Bahamas because of #HurricaneDorian Trump is complaining about the coverage of the hurricane before he’s even tweeted out condolences for the lives lost. I’m just sick of this callous egomaniac. Just stop tweeting. You make everything worse. https://t.co/y0kTa6dsht — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 2, 2019

Trump shared incorrect info during an emergency, and now he's claiming he was right, when he was wrong. His own National Weather Service said he was wrong. This is a big deal. https://t.co/BkwTmYfBqN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This shit is out of control. Now he is literally arguing with himself. What more do we need to see that he is losing it? There is nothing left to lose. — Facts Matter (@Your_Ombudsman) September 3, 2019

The classic #Trump double-down: Say something stupid and false…get called out for it…be proven wrong… deny you ever said it…then say it again. So predictable… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 3, 2019

Why don’t you leave weather forecasting(a complex undertaking, involving supercomputers for calculation)to scientists,who also understand role of global temperature increase on these phenomena,while you claim not to believe the science?

Your ignorant ramblings just confuse folks! — Donald B Kelman (@DonaldKelman) September 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald, you really don't need the media's help in making a fool out of yourself; you do that quite well on your own. And I do wish you'd be a bit more original in your daily diatribes against the press. pic.twitter.com/05zuvQrsBo — Linda Broussard (@lindajaniebrou1) September 3, 2019

OMFG! Is this a parody account? Trump is like a 9 years old brat in a schoolyard!

He probably had a bad golf game today. PEOPLE ARE DYING AND WILL BE DYING IN THIS HURRICANE.

PEOPLE WILL LOOSE EVERYTHING THEY HAVE.

7 HUMAN BEINGS JUST DIED IN A MASS SHOOTING. — Doris Roberge (@roberge007) September 3, 2019

But it’s not all about you…… — Nathan Jones (@72NathanJones) September 3, 2019

From the National Weather Service in Birmingham, AL… yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Cj29ijHaRC — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In no fucking universe is "could have received some 'hurt'" anything like "will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated". Seriously: go fuck yourself. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 2, 2019

“Better to be silent and thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt”.

-America. — NewDawnRising (@mifedo) September 3, 2019

Trump can't admit he made a mistake even with recorded evidence. — RLC (@09umt09) September 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You have to hand it to The Donald, he's remarkably consistent. Through natural disasters and mass shootings, he still manages to only think about Number One. — Ben, Disappointed. (@BenDisappointed) September 3, 2019

Donald, you really don't need the media's help in making a fool out of yourself; you do that quite well on your own. And I do wish you'd be a bit more original in your daily diatribes against the press. pic.twitter.com/05zuvQrsBo — Linda Broussard (@lindajaniebrou1) September 3, 2019

You lie so blatently pic.twitter.com/O7KwiyuIw5 — Larry Robbins (@LarryRo01636014) September 3, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump isn't concerned about the American lives threatened by #HurricaneDorain . . . He's only concerned about how the media portrays his reactions. A pathetic shallow narcissist. https://t.co/V4cKR3yEMA — Proud Navy Veteran 🎖️🌊⚓️ (@naretevduorp) September 2, 2019

Even when talking about the weather, Trump can’t be nice. https://t.co/ZUspnmyCP5 — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) September 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you sir for watching @ABC News after your round of golf. https://t.co/VXH4S9c7Hi — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) September 2, 2019

Even Trump thinks Trump sounds like an idiot when he hears himself quoted verbatim. https://t.co/4ixTCiYiFs — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 2, 2019

Fair weather dominates the forecast through the week.

🌡️ Above normal high temperatures are forecast, running in the low-mid 90s, upper 90s for some. Check out your local 7-day at https://t.co/9rRNiZCm8d -enter city or zip. pic.twitter.com/rsmB2wtRM3 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 2, 2019